Baseball returns as a front yard novelty for area facility

Backyard baseball?

Better.

In fact, officially as of this past weekend, some local based residents now are among the privileged few to be able to once again witness what is still considered “America’s pastime” in their very own front yard.

Meadows Field, situated on its namesake’s family-owned property off Wiggins Road in Mooresville has found new life as the home of some regular organized baseball competition courtesy of a local branch of an American Legion-like program.

The West Rowan NC3 organization competing this season as a participant in a Junior Division of play is, as of this past Sunday, now calling the facility its home playing ground. The squad, which also is comprised of several area products, engaged in an afternoon doubleheader to mark its debut.

The remaining schedule that will take the team through the remainder of close to a dozen appearances at the site. The location sits almost exactly halfway between N.C.150 and N.C. 801. It is close to a mile-and-a-half from either direction.

Seeking a location to serve as its home, the West Rowan team made the necessary contacts to secure the location’s use. In the past, the organization has been allowed to use somewhat nearby West Rowan High School’s baseball facility on that school’s campus near the Mt. Ulla community for all its at-home play.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Rowan High School site remains off limits due to campus closures.

Prior to obtaining the approval for use of Meadows Field, the West Rowan NC3 entry did not have a facility to call home this season.