Baseball returns as a front yard novelty for area facility

Backyard baseball?
Better.
In fact, officially as of this past weekend, some local based residents now are among the privileged few to be able to once again witness what is still considered “America’s pastime” in their very own front yard.
Meadows Field, situated on its namesake’s family-owned property off Wiggins Road in Mooresville has found new life as the home of some regular organized baseball competition courtesy of a local branch of an American Legion-like program.
The West Rowan NC3 organization competing this season as a participant in a Junior Division of play is, as of this past Sunday, now calling the facility its home playing ground. The squad, which also is comprised of several area products, engaged in an afternoon doubleheader to mark its debut.
The remaining schedule that will take the team through the remainder of close to a dozen appearances at the site. The location sits almost exactly halfway between N.C.150 and N.C. 801. It is close to a mile-and-a-half from either direction.
Seeking a location to serve as its home, the West Rowan team made the necessary contacts to secure the location’s use. In the past, the organization has been allowed to use somewhat nearby West Rowan High School’s baseball facility on that school’s campus near the Mt. Ulla community for all its at-home play.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Rowan High School site remains off limits due to campus closures.
Prior to obtaining the approval for use of Meadows Field, the West Rowan NC3 entry did not have a facility to call home this season.
The location is only about 10 miles and around a 15-minute ride for most travelers from the former West Rowan High School facility.
Arriving from the N.C. 150 intersection of Wiggins, the ball field is found off the right side of the road. Approaching from the intersection of Wiggins and N.C. 801, the field is situated on the left side of the road. The same main entrance is in place from either direction.
Caution is urged, however, by all attending. A long gravel road just to the N.C. 150 side of the field’s main entrance is actually a private driveway being shared by a pair of families. The field sits in the extended front yard of both residences.
The field actually sits on some Meadows family land formerly used for farming before it was first transformed into a regulation baseball field back in 2002. Almost immediately, it became a huge hit.
Constructed during a time when the area was in desperate need of some additional places for the area’s youth teams to practice and play.
The site’s layout includes a regulation baseball diamond with a natural grass infield and outfield. The base paths and some of the infield areas are comprised of dirt.
The field’s dimensions most definitely favor left-handed power hitters. While the distances to the outfield fences are standard along the left field, center field and power allies in left-center and right-center fields, the right field fence resides around 260-feet from plate. However, in order to clear the boundary, hitters must also negotiate a 10-foot-high chain link fence that distinguishes the field from a natural creek that runs just outside the fence line.
Once completed, the Mooresville Recreation Department quickly climbed on board to add the site to its list of provided fields. The MRD scheduled team practices and some games while also agreeing to take care of some of the grounds keeping duties by way of field maintenance along with pre-game and post-game preparations.
As new MRD multi-field facilities became present, the use of Meadows Field somewhat diminished.
Some local travel tournament teams continued to commit usage to the field. The surrounding neighborhood also made sure to keep the field in playing condition as well.
When the West Rowan NC3 administrators field made the contact regarding the site’s availability, upgrades were required to allow it to return to game-ready condition.
Several area residents were among the ones tending to the manicuring needs that included the finalizing of fencing to determine boundaries and the creation of ample and adequate parking placements. Portable restroom facilities have also been added..
With spectator seating limited to the presence of just a single six-row bleacher section situated well into foul ball territory along the left field line and actually across that private gravel road driveway from the field, all attending are encouraged to provide their own form of seating.
As evidenced by the opening weekend crowd, patrons gathered underneath private party tents and additional partitions to watch the play.
All attending are being asked to adhere to all required as well as recommended safe distancing practices and protocols when visiting the site.
The West Rowan NC3 Junior Division team is one of many helping form the field for play. The majority of the programs involved are some of the same ones that engaged in sanctioned American Legion play in the state’s Area III. With no official American Legion play taking place this season due to the coronavirus conditions, many of the programs are now operating independently in order to provide a place for players of the age group to engage in organized competition.{/div}
