Bella Boo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
- Updated
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.