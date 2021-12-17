Bills adopt sense of urgency in preparing to host Panthers

Turnover problem

Newton has turned the ball over five times in the team's last two losses, much to Rhule's chagrin.

Rhule railed against Newton's "catastrophic" turnovers after he threw a pick-6 and then fumbled while reaching to make a handoff after getting tripped up by his center. Rhule said Newton should have simply eaten the ball and taken the loss.

"I'm just so disappointed in myself," said Newton, who is 0-3 as the team's starter this year and has lost his 11 starts with Carolina dating to 2018. "For me to not perform or to jeopardize the game the way I did today, it's just inexcusable."

Reddick's rush

Haason Reddick got off to a fast start this season with 9½ sacks through the first 10 games. But the NFC leader in Pro Bowl votes at outside linebacker has just one over the past three weeks with teams doing more to neutralize Reddick and defensive end Brian Burns.

They've used a combination of play-action fakes, getting the ball out faster and keeping in extra blockers to protect the quarterback.

"It's part of the game," Reddick said. "If I allow myself to get frustrated based on what's happening in the game, it could linger, I could start having bad plays, it could negatively affect my game, and I try to make sure that doesn't happen. So I try to keep myself as calm as I can."