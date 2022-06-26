Blue and Gold Star markers dedicated by local garden club

The Mooresville Garden Club conducted a special ceremony June 14, both to dedicate the new Blue and Gold Star markers, which they had installed at Willow Valley Cemetery and to honor Blue and Gold Star families.

Because of inclement weather, the ceremony had to be moved from the cemetery to Richard’s Coffee Shop, where they had set up to serve refreshments provided by the club members following the event.

Barb Besecker, vice president of the local garden club, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and recognized the Blue and Gold Star families in attendance after which she thanked the family of former garden club member, Ann Gallinat, for their donation to purchase the Gold Star marker.

Following the presentation of colors by members of Richard’s Coffee Shop color guard, Mary Lou Goodman, a member of the Troutman and Field and Streams Garden Clubs, led with the invocation after which Cindy Warren, a Mooresville Garden Club member, led in the Pledge of Allegiance and Meredith Whitlow sang the National Anthem.

A history of the Blue and Gold Star markers was shared by Paula Hartman, the North Carolina Blue Star Memorial Marker chairperson. The Blue Star is for families who have a member serving in the military during war, and the Gold Star is for a service member killed in action or who dies in service. As she began her presentation, Hartman noted that it was Flag Day.

“What a fitting day to honor our brave men and women who have served and are serving in our armed forces protecting our freedom, by dedicating a Blue and Gold Star marker here in Mooresville, home to veterans, retired and active duty military. Thank you to the Mooresville Garden Club for sponsoring these two markers,” she said.

The blue star had its beginnings in World War I, when “Army Captain Robert L. Queissner of the 5th Ohio Infantry wanted to recognize the service of his two sons serving on the front lines in Europe,” Harman shared with the group. “He designed and patented the Blue Star Service Banner in early 1917, and it quickly became the unofficial symbol of a child serving in the military.”

She continued by telling how the garden clubs got involved with the marker placement as she mentioned the desire of the clubs to have a “living, visual tribute throughout the country.”

Continuing her history, Hartman shared that New Jersey Garden Club President Mrs. Louis Hall and Ms. Vance Hook planted 1,000 flowering dogwoods along a stretch of highway in that state. The New Jersey legislature designated it as a Blue Star drive, she shared, named for the blue star service flag.

Therefore, the “National Garden Club decided to place a marker with the blue star atop it, to continue this tradition of the blue star so we would constantly be reminded of the sacrifices of our armed forces as we traverse the highways with the freedom won by our service men and women.”

The National Garden Club received approval to go forward with the tribute from the State Department of Transportation with the DOT approving the locations and the garden clubs purchasing the markers and sponsoring a ceremony to educate others about the program and honoring veterans. The markers were first purchased to honor World War II veterans, Hartman shared, but the national organization decided to enlarge this mission to include all men and women who have served or those who are serving in the armed forces.

Currently, there are 10 markers in Iredell County, 122 markers in North Carolina, and more than 3,225 markers in the United States, “which have been dedicated by our local federated garden clubs who uphold the tradition of honoring our men and women who by their sacrifice and contributions have given us the opportunity to enjoy a life of freedom today,” she continued.

Mike Trivette, president of the garden club’s Statesville Council of North Carolina, shared where the 10 county markers, highway and memorials, are located. These include a highway marker on Davie Avenue in Statesville, which he noted was the oldest, followed by a memorial marker placed at the rest area at the southern end of the county. However, he noted, they changed that rest area, and the marker was moved to the rest area in North Iredell.

The remaining markers, in no particular order of age, he said, are all memorial markers. They are located at the intersection of Snow Creek and Jennings Road, near West Iredell High School, next to the Scotts Post Office on Highway 90, directly in front of the Harmony Fire Department, one on North Main Street in Mooresville, at the Alexander County Courthouse and the two newest ones at Willow Valley Cemetery on South Church Street.

In sharing the history of the Gold Star Byway Marker that was being dedicated on this day, she noted the sacrifices made by those who served, as well as their families.

“We are humbled by your sacrifices as we know they are great and we commend the demonstrations of courage and strength that you have shown throughout the most difficult of times. It is my distinct pleasure to recognize you all for your dedication, valor and devotion to duty while preserving our nation’s freedoms.”

Additional speakers for the ceremony included Charline Sims, District 3 director, N.C. Garden Club and a member of the local club, who noted that the Gold Star marker was a fairly new project and thus the one being dedicated that day was only the third in the state to be installed, along with hundreds of Blue Star markers that have been installed.

In dedicating the special marker, she said, “It is with pride and appreciation that the National Garden Club joins together with the Gold Star families, Mooresville Garden Club and the state of North Carolina to make sure that this program will continue, this marker will stand for all Gold Star families and their motto: Hope, Honor and Healing.”

In speaking of the dedication of the Blue Star Memorial, Hartman talked of remembering all those who have served and continue to serve — remembering when we say the Pledge of Allegiance, when we hear taps, over the Fourth of July and on this day.

“It is with pride that the National Garden Clubs Inc. joins with the Mooresville Garden Club to perpetuate for our Blue Star Memorial Marker program with this marker that stands as a symbol for all to see lest we forget those who help to keep us free,” she concluded.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner Thurman Houston were on hand to accept the markers on behalf of the town. Atkins noted it was an honor to do so after which he read a town proclamation declaring the recognition of Flag Day in the town, June 14, 2022, and honoring its observance.

Rita Azali, regent of the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, shared a Tribute of Markers as she included her thanks for the veterans and their service. “As Daughters of the American Revolution, we really love to honor our patriots, past, present, future,” she said.

Rose Ann Phillips, president of the North Carolina Blue Star Mothers Chapter N.C. 4, concluded the ceremony with an emotional “mother’s story” as she told of her youngest son, Benjamin, who served in the military.

She spoke of his time in the reserves at the age of 17, and after two years as a reservist he went active duty with the United States Army and was then deployed to Afghanistan where he served for a year.

“When he came back, he was different. He wasn’t the same,” Phillips shared. “He was still very loving, very friendly, everybody loved this kid. He was such a sweetheart. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. And a good sense of humor.”

Phillips said her son got out of the Army and was trying to get his life together. “Things were just not going right. He couldn’t sleep, eat, things like that,” she told the group. She tried to get him help but he said he was fine, she shared.

He moved to Arizona, she noted, where he got a job as a security guard and joined the Navy Reserves. “When he was in the military, he walked tall. You could see it,” she said.

Three years ago, she noted, he seemed to be doing well, doing his work and reserve duty when all of a sudden, she he didn’t hear from her son and this definitely concerned her as she noted the only time she didn’t hear from him was when there was something wrong. She desperately tried to get in touch with him.

She told his roommate she wanted her son to call that day. She got a call, but it was not from him. He was gone, she said with great emotion. And that’s when she told the group that “we lose 22 a day minimum for suicide. It’s got to stop! It’s got to stop,” she repeated.

Phillips closed by telling those gathered that “we need to get these men and women some help and support our troops. I volunteer and I still do what I do because I want to honor my son, Specialist Benjamin Phillips.”

The ceremony concluded as a moment of silence was observed, after which Goodman thanked Rose Ann for her story and thanked all for their service before closing in prayer followed by Jim Besecker playing taps.