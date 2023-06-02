In my opinion Anita, you need to move to the Clear Creek School district. Wherever that may be, it isn’t in Iredell County. Additionally, none of our schools need barber shop classes as this county doesn’t need 25 new barbers every year. If you feel that adding Fight classes at Statesville Senior High School will solve the discipline problems there, are you going to suggest other such repulsive solutions. Then why not something equally offensive to other high schools to address their problems …. maybe knot tying classes at South and Mooresville High schools to solve the teen suicide problems. While you’re at it, add pharmacology, entrepreneurship and criminal justice classes for the drug trade at Lake Norman and West high schools.

Instead of suggesting such ridiculous “classes” and lip service, why not get the schools in Iredell County what is really needed the most: more mental health counselors, smaller class sizes and better staff support. STOP dumping the kids with the highest needs in the same three schools and then CONTINUE to label those schools as “low performing” while you refuse those schools the resources, they’ve asked the board for to address the very gaps, needs and deficiencies you created. Students with mental and/or behavior problems who are not allowed in regular classrooms are housed at Northview school. The problem is that they have a very long waiting list. Children on this list are being dumped into normal Special Education classes where they totally disrupt any education just as they did in regular classrooms. Right NOW we need Registered Nurses, trained counselors. Teacher assistants and clerical help for every three teaching positions is needed. Decent pay for maintenance staff and bus drivers would solve the big problems finding people to take these jobs.

Instead of plotting and scamming to build a ‘Taj Mahal’ High School any real BOE would be screaming for a higher property tax base to ensure decent education rather than taking care of real estate and construction people who are already wealthy. I’m told we can’t put excess students at South and Lake Norman High in trailers because of security risk. Yet trailers at Northview are used to house students during their school suspension time. Many trailers are used for Prime-time before and after school care programs. If a new high school is built a stadium is not a money maker. Stadiums are a money pit. First to build then second to maintain and insure. Gate money is used for athletic equipment, uniforms, and referee officials. This money covers the expenses for all the sports at each school. Funding for Music and athletic programs is needed for all our precious Iredell County children.

I pray to God that this BOE who hold the money and the ultimate policy power over the fate of our babies will resign so people who have the best interest of our students and this county can do what you’ll have failed so miserably to do.

Judy Jackson

Statesville

P.S. Anita the Right-wing gang is using you as their ventriloquist dummy so they can sit back and try to look smart.