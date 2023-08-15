Mooresville man charged in fatal 2022 Lincoln County overdose A8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc…
A Mooresville man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the road and struck two residences on English Hills Drive.
Bobby Compton announces his candidacy for mayor of the Town of Mooresville, pledging to lead the community toward a safer and more prosperous future.
A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man…
Mooresville returns to the football field this season with a title to defend.