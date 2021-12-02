Braxton
To help kick off the holiday season, a COVID Heroes Appreciation Day will be held Dec. 7 at Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville.
In the wake of the recent suicide of a Mooresville youth, the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Graded School District have partnered to…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Autumn at Grandfather Mountain draws visitors from across the country to witness the vibrant changing of the leaves, as hues of yellow, orange…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.