Brutus
Brutus is 3 year old Boxer Mix who was rescued from BARC’s Euthanasia list. Brutus has another chance on life,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education will be holding an emergency meeting today at 5 p.m. in the MGSD Performing Arts Cen…
On July 10, Katy Clatterbaugh of Mooresville was crowned Mrs. Cosmos International 2021 at The Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. As the ne…
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously voted at a special emergency meeting Sunday evening to make masks option…
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
It is usually in Spring on that last early cool morning, during the off-peak hours of the day when most of the boaters and fisherman are not y…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 4-17.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.