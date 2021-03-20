Hoptown ready to serve up cold brews in Mooresville

Nearly five years ago, Scott Plemmons picked up a new hobby: brewing his own beer. After that, it wasn’t long before he was applying for his ABC license so he could brew beer for his wife’s yoga business.
The next logical step was to begin brewing commercially and Plemmons made that in 2017 when he built a microbrewery on his property and began distributing his creations throughout the area.
But as more people began trying his brews, the questions started coming in.
‘Where is your taproom?’ ‘Why don’t you have a taproom?’
Well, after some time searching, and a year of construction, Plemmons can finally give the answer fans of his beer were waiting to hear when Hoptown Brewery opens this week.
The brewery, which will be located right on Williamson Road near the entrance to Morrison Plantation, will be the spiritual successor to Plemmons’ first project, Hootenanny Brewing, and will feature a large indoor taproom and bar as well as a large outdoor patio area complete with a fire pit and space for outdoor games like corn hole. The patio also features a covered area that has a retractable roof of sorts with panels that could open to let the sunshine in or automatically close when they sense rain.
“We didn’t want to feel like every other brewery that you walk into,” Plemmons said. “The other breweries in Mooresville have their own styles. We wanted to be Hoptown—to be different.”
Hoptown mixes the feelings of a taproom with some modern amenities with a splash of color from the mural painted on a wall that spans almost the entire building. But no taproom is complete without the taps and Hoptown will feature 20 of them behind the bar.
The goal for Turner Humphries, Hoptown’s new full-time brewmaster, is to have the selection at the brewery be ‘approachable’.
“We want you to be able to walk into Hoptown and know that you’re going to find something on tap that you’re going to enjoy. Some really easy drinking things that you’re going to want another pint of,” he said. “We have 20 taps and 14 to 16 of them will be beer at all times, so that leaves us with a lot of opportunity to do a lot of different things.”
According to Plemmons, the brewery will also put more than beer in their taps. They plan on offering things such as wine, prosecco and ciders as well as non-alcoholic options like kombucha.
They will, however, keep the focus on their namesake and produce a variety of, what Humphries describes as ‘hop-forward beers’ on their menu such as a multitude of IPAs.
Selected by Plemmons and the rest of the investors after a search to find, in Plemmons words, the ‘best brewer they could get’, Humphries comes to Hoptown from Triple C Brewing in Charlotte with a wealth of experience that also includes time at Oskar Blues as well as the Australian brewing company Moondog.
“He’s got the perfect blend of everything we were looking for,” Plemmons said. “We’re excited to have him on the team.”
Hoptown will carry on some of the traditional brews created by Plemmons when the company was known as Hootenanny, such as the Wedding Crasher IPA and the I’ll Have N’Udder Milk Stout, but Hoptown will be creating new ideas.
To go along with the multitude of beer offerings, Hoptown reached an agreement with nearby Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria to provide a select number of menu items for the new brewery to serve to its patrons through the service of 2ndKitchen.
They will also offer charcuterie boards to have the ability to serve some kind of snacks without the need for a kitchen of their own.
Last year was an odd year for Hoptown. They were originally targeting a Fall 2020 grand opening, but the pandemic prevented that from becoming a reality. Construction was slowed by the virus and ultimately pushed the opening to the spring.
But Plemmons called the delay a blessing in disguise, but they hope to make an impact in Mooresville as the world slowly begins to return to normal.
“We’re built by people that grew up in this town,” Plemmons said. “We’re a community brewery.”
For more information on Hoptown, visit www.hoptownbrewingco.com.