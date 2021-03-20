Hoptown ready to serve up cold brews in Mooresville

Hoptown mixes the feelings of a taproom with some modern amenities with a splash of color from the mural painted on a wall that spans almost the entire building. But no taproom is complete without the taps and Hoptown will feature 20 of them behind the bar.

The goal for Turner Humphries, Hoptown’s new full-time brewmaster, is to have the selection at the brewery be ‘approachable’.

“We want you to be able to walk into Hoptown and know that you’re going to find something on tap that you’re going to enjoy. Some really easy drinking things that you’re going to want another pint of,” he said. “We have 20 taps and 14 to 16 of them will be beer at all times, so that leaves us with a lot of opportunity to do a lot of different things.”

According to Plemmons, the brewery will also put more than beer in their taps. They plan on offering things such as wine, prosecco and ciders as well as non-alcoholic options like kombucha.

They will, however, keep the focus on their namesake and produce a variety of, what Humphries describes as ‘hop-forward beers’ on their menu such as a multitude of IPAs.