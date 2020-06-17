Iredell County new business names: May 31-June 6
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 31-June 6.

Queen City Flooring, David McAlister, Iredell County

Temperature Pro Carolinas Heating & Air Conditioning, Peace Heating & Air Conditioning, Bonaski Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville

ML Enterprises, Gayle Lingerfelt, Mooresville

Street Dawgs, Christine Walls, Mooresville

RedLine Mobile Detailing; FrontLine Mobile Detailing; Todd Auto Detail; CountrySide Auto Detail; Bobby’s Mobile Detail Service, Blake Alexander Todd, Mooresville

Shoals Saloon and Grill, Shoals Enterprise LLC, Iredell County

Jimenez Tower Communications, Marco Antonio Jimenez Lopez, Statesville

Red Suit Entertainment, Classic Claus LLC, Iredell County

Red Suit Realty and Auction, John F. Palinkas III, Iredell County

Lineberger Orthodontics, Drs Lineberger DDS MS PA, Iredell County

Rainbow International of Statesville, Elite Restoration Contractors LLC, Troutman

