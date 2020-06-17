Iredell County new business names: May 31-June 6

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 31-June 6.
Queen City Flooring, David McAlister, Iredell County
Temperature Pro Carolinas Heating & Air Conditioning, Peace Heating & Air Conditioning, Bonaski Enterprises, Inc., Mooresville
ML Enterprises, Gayle Lingerfelt, Mooresville
Street Dawgs, Christine Walls, Mooresville
RedLine Mobile Detailing; FrontLine Mobile Detailing; Todd Auto Detail; CountrySide Auto Detail; Bobby’s Mobile Detail Service, Blake Alexander Todd, Mooresville
Shoals Saloon and Grill, Shoals Enterprise LLC, Iredell County
Jimenez Tower Communications, Marco Antonio Jimenez Lopez, Statesville
Red Suit Entertainment, Classic Claus LLC, Iredell County
Red Suit Realty and Auction, John F. Palinkas III, Iredell County
Lineberger Orthodontics, Drs Lineberger DDS MS PA, Iredell County
Rainbow International of Statesville, Elite Restoration Contractors LLC, Troutman