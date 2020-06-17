Iredell County real estate transactions: May 29-June 6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 29-June 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From K. Larson/TR and Moonlight Karoke Property Trust to R. and L. Jeffs, Lot 1213 of The Point, 149 South Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $4,450,000, on June 2.
From T. and L. Aleman to C. and T. Bright, Lot 732 of The Point, 149 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $1,625,000, on June 4.
From S. Ridge and S. Hawes to J. Zachariah and S. Raju, Lot 57 of Sunset Pointe at the Harbour, 386 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on May 29.
From C. and J. Cash to N. Romero and A. Claugus, (Lot 282), 196 Sunstede Dr., Mooresville, $1,385,000, on June 5.
From R. and M. Smith to L. Whyte/TR, V. Whyte/TR and Leonard W. and Virginia A. Whyte Living Trust, Lot 5 of Pinnacle Shores, 135 Long Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on June 4.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to R. Daugherty, Lot 18 of Riverstone at Anniston, 152 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $620,000, on May 29.
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to P. and D. Baldwin, Lot 168 of Anniston, 190 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $693,500, on June 5.
HARMONY
From L. Cumby/Exr, P. Barker/Exr, J. Barker/Exr and L. Barker/Est to D. and T. Blythe, 2.74 acres, (Lot 1), 447 Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $307,000, on May 29.
From L. Cumby/Exr, P. Barker/Exr, J. Barker/Exr and L. Barker/Est to D. and T. Blythe, 1.26 acres, (Lot 2), 447 Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $7,500, on May 29.
MOORESVILLE
From M. and M. Waylett to A. and M. Ravelo, Lot 1 of The Orchard, 105 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $465,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and S. Soldo, Lot 331 of Atwater Landing, 147 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $344,000, on May 29.
From F. and E. Kruger to N. Hacker and A. Gobble, Lot 10 of Kensington Village North, 138 Kingsway Dr., Mooresville, $294,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and L. Wallace, Lot 240 of Atwater Landing, 154 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 29.
From T. and M. Collins to A. Nelson and J. Bell, Lot 2 of Northbridge, 110 Gleniris Trail, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 29.
From MTB Realty Corp. to C. Nietopski, Lot 30 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 135 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $222,500, on May 29.
From G. and E. Georgakis to MV2 Investments, LLC, four tracts, metes and bounds, 1/3, ½ and ½ acre tracts, 222, 228, 236 and 238 and 242 South Main St., Mooresville, $590,000, on May 29.
From C. and K. Fedorka to A. Braslow and S. Saccone, Lot 15 of Donaldson Landing, 107 Patience Place Lane, Mooresville, $645,000, on May 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and R. Hardaway, Lot 77 of Atwater Landing, 122 Preston Road, Mooresville, $609,000, on May 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to P. and P. Vegas, Lot 36 of Creek Stone, 269 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $481,000, on June 1.
From P. and P. King to M. Ditommaso and D. and C. Armanini, Lot 7 of Woodberry Forest, 536 Woodberry Dr., Mooresville, $248,000, on June 1.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to X. Guo, Lot 14 of Byers Creek, 137 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $299,000, on June 1.
From Ray Development, LLC to S. and M. Prowler, Lot 149 of Davidson Downes, 121 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $105,500, on June 1.
From K. and J. Donaldson to N. Garcia-Sanderson, N. Garcia and N. and T. Sanderson, Lot 82 of Watertree Landing, 326 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $700,000, on June 1.
From M. and A. Jacobs to J. and J. Stutts, (Lot 140), 469 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on June 1.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 94-96 of Langtree at Waterfront, 110 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $232,500, on June 1.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. Riley, Lot 36 of Gabriel Estates, 184 Gabriel Dr., Mooresville, $206,500, on June 1.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to P. and E. Mallettte, Lot 26 of Wellesley West, 214 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $418,500, on June 1.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to J. Barker, Lot 15 of Shinnville Ridge, 174 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $470,000, on June 1.
From F. and F. and J. and J. Smith to P. and S. Sapp, Lot 1034 of Sconset Village at the Point, 142 Hopkinton Dr., Mooresville, $712,000, on June 1.
From M. and M. Boiko and W. Boiko/Indvl & AIF to C. and A. Wyckoff, Lot 271 of Curtis Pond, 117 Alborn Dr., Mooresville, $315,000, on June 1.
From K. and K. and L. and L. Ashe to J. and B. Morris, (Lot 1100), 562 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on June 1.
From T. and K. Mayberry to Rewire Investments, LLC, Unit 101, Race City Business Center Condominium, 197 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on June 2.
From P. Williams to OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 148 of Tall Oaks, 247 Sweetmartha Dr., Mooresville, $202,000, on June 2.
From D. Nichols and B. Hicks to J. Graham Jr., Lot 26 of Cascade Rayon, 26 Selma Dr., Mooresville, $40,000, on June 2.
From SPH Two, LLLP to A. and A. Roberts, Lot 83 of Foxmoor, 524 Lisa Carol Dr., Mooresville, $168,000, on June 2.
From J. and M. Graybeal to C. and J. Purdy, Lot 6 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 117 East Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $285,000, on June 3.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Williams, Lot 50 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Chance Road, Mooresville, $311,000, on June 3.
From A. Barbery, A. Wheat and K. Barbery to C. and L. Bakstad, Lot 67 of Waterlyn Place, 146 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $276,000, on June 3.
From Heaven Properties, LLC to Oak Street, LLC, metes and bounds, 468 College St., Mooresville, $91,000, on June 3.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. and J. Wickline, Lot 338 of Morrison Plantation, 140 Trotter Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on June 3.
From OP SPE TAP1, LLC to W. and A. Pannell, Lot 428 of Curtis Pond, 107 Quinn Lane, Mooresville, $288,000, on June 3.
From C. Davidson/Est, C. Davidson/Indvl & Exr, and M. and R. and B. and B. and J. and L. and L. Davidson to W. and C. Curtis, Lot 7 of The Back Forty, 122 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 3.
From J. and J. Lamb to J. and B. Seidl, Lot 395 of The Farms, 130 Grove Creek Lane, Mooresville, $695,000, on June 3.
From Property Solutions, LLC to J. and N. Elkin, metes and bounds, 153 Westmoreland Road, Mooresville, $189,000, on June 3.
From D. Sloan to B. Baker, 17.628 acres, 594 Rash Road, Olin, $130,000, on June 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Spiva, Lot 114 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $280,500, on June 4.
From C. and K. and K. Norcross to J. and J. Rossi, Lot 239 of The Point on Norman, 1709 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $765,000, on June 4.
From SPH One, LLLP to T. and J. Stanley, Lot 124 Cherry Grove, 165 Pink Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $296,500, on June 4.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. Strong, Lot 2 of The Hampshires, 105 Tilton Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on June 4.
From A. and A. Garrett to G. Little, Lot 118 of Windward Pointe, 249 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $61,000, on June 4.
From W. Cook and C. Cook/AIF to A. Sanchez, Lot 19 of Windward Pointe, 110 Keyside Lane, Mooresville, $120,000, on June 4.
From Mills Property Management, LLC to D. Summer and K. Grisaitis, 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 104, Mooresville, $103,000, on June 5.
From D. and A. Smous to M. and A. Campbell, 2.58 acres, 117 Millers Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $322,000, on June 5.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to G. Llerena, Lot 69 of Briargate, 109 Toxaway St., Mooresville, $364,000, on June 5.
From R. and J. and J. Zissel to C. and H. Fann, 3.614 acres, (Lot 1127) 107 Hollyhock Lane, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 5.
From D. and D. and S. Dalton to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 118 of Idlewood Harbor, 259 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on June 5.
From TPM Properties Limited Partnership and T. Moore IV/PTNR to M. Lake, Lot 317 of Linwood Farms, 136 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on June 5.
From F. and F. and F. Coggins to R. and M. Huemmer, Lot 4 of Harbor View, 138 Kiskadee Dr., Mooresville, $317,000, on June 5.
From R. and L. Beazley to L. and K. Odell, Lot 29 of Lakeview Shores, 295 Lakeshore Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on June 5.
From L. and L. Tran and J. Dinh to J. Morris, Lot 155 of Brookhaven, 131 Summerwood Dr., Mooresville, $160,000, on June 5.
From D. Crump to S. and S. Wilkinson, Lot 40 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $115,000, on June 5.
From CSILLAB, LLC to B. Stevens, Lot 33 of Cove View Park, 124 Ensign Place, Mooresville, $75,000, on June 5.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to T. and M. Richardson, Lots 129-136 of Con-Lee Heights, 123 and 127 Con-Lee Dr., Olin, $16,500, on May 29.
From State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE, Inc., Lot 6 of Hazel Wood, 664 Tabor Road, Olin, $67,000, on June 2.
STATESVILLE
From T. Armstrong to C. and L. Frank, Lot 3 of Deerspring Farms, 242 Willard Lane, Statesville, $220,000, on May 29.
From L. Grajales, B. Perez-Moreno, B. Perez and B. Moreno to R. Hernandez and H. Quezada, Lot 41 of Bethany Trace, 158 Mt. Zion Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on May 29.
From B. Long and E. Webb/AIF to P. Honeycutt, Victoria-Anne Condominiums, 623 Davie Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on May 29.
From J. and B. and J. and J. and S. Griffith to B. Long, (Lot 36), 536 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, $160,000, on May 29.
From W. Mlaska to M. and M. Weber, Lot 15 and PT 16 of Brittain Hills, 0.500 acre, 187 Sandtrap Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on May 29.
From R. King to A. Harris, A. Harmon, David L. Warren and Katie S. Warren Living Trust and K. Warren/TR, two tracts, metes and bounds, 3.5 acres, Barkley Road, Statesville, $500, on June 1.
From A. and A. and A. Soto to M. and K. Etheridge, Lot 41 of Stonebridge, 211 Wolf Creek Lane, Statesville, $182,000, on June 1.
From A. Demitri and D. Tangara to L. Hayman and D. Kurley, 1.051 acres, 114 Freddie Lane, Unit 120, Statesville, $30,000, on June 1.
From D. and P. Zahm to N. Nino, 1.749 acres, 1533 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $131,000, on June 1.
From J. and J. and P. Gray to C. Ferrell, 22.140 acres, Midway Road, Statesville, $221,500, on June 1.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Estrada and B. Quintero, Lot 250 of Hidden Lakes, 122 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $262,000, on June 1.
From D. and B. Miller to M. and K. Babcock, 9.314 acres, 3901 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $50,000, on June 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 21 of Larkin, Statesville, $70,000, on June 2.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and D. Watt, Lot 260 of Hidden Lakes, 121 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $228,000, on June 2.
From State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE, Inc., Lots 35-37 of Windforest, 118 Twisted Oak Lane, Statesville, $54,500, on June 2.
From D. Campbell and J. Fox III to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, Lot 4 of North Bellevue, 1411 Forest Park Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on June 2.
From C. and V. Comer and W. and L. Bledsoe to MEG 2, LLC, Lot 65 Meadow-View Estates, 200 Dellinger Dr. Statesville, $140,000, on June 2.
From Augustine Properties, LLC to 191 Booker Drive, LLC, ½ acre, 613 West Sharpe St., Statesville, $40,000, on June 2.
From K. and K. and R. and R. Smith to K. and D. Smith, 1.004 acre, 320 Nixon Road, Statesville, $130,000, on June 2.
From W. and S. Hershberger to J. Price and L. Bowling, Lots 20-21 of Deerpark, 184 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $140,000, on June 2.
From D. and J. Gregg to J. Keistler, two tracts, 123 and 129 Congo Road, Statesville, $8,000, on June 3.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and T. Buskirk, Lot 261 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $237,500, on June 3.
From M. McNeely, P. and J. and D. and M. Deaton, T. and G. Templeton and D. Robinson to J. and L. Meadows, (Lots 3 and 4), 1098 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $60,000, on June 3.
From G. Sherrill/Indvl & Exr and L. Smith/Est to T. and D. Presnell, 0.69 acre, 138 Arey Road, Statesville, $185,000, on June 4.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, Lot 15 of Quail Ridge, 116 Setter Court, Statesville, $185,000, on June 4.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC to J. Wiggins, Lot 65 of Northlake, 154 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $277,000, on June 4.
From C. Holbrook Jr., A. Riffe-Holbrook, A. Riffe and A. Holbrook to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lots 3 and 4 of Statesville Development Company, 1309 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $16,500, on June 4.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Leach Properties 4747, LLC, Lots 3 and 4 of Statesville Development Company, 1309 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $32,500, on June 4.
From R. and L. Freeze to J. and J. Boggs, 100 acres, Freeze Farm Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on June 4.
From Opendoor Property C, LLC to T. Wilcox, Lot 64 of River Run II, 117 Bramblewood Dr., Statesville, $150,500, on June 4.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Bowie to J. Holshouser and J. Clemons, Lot 63 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 207 Antler Dr., Statesville, $198,000, on June 4.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to M. Abrina and P. Nakama, Lot 58 of Fox Den Country Club, 129 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on June 5.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 232 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on June 5.
From Trust Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company to R. Lyon, Lot 64 of Windemere, 104 East Tattersall Dr., #64, Statesville, $38,000, on June 5.
From C. and E. and E. Lowrance to V. Santibanez and D. Lopez, Lot 84 of Seven Springs, 210 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $19,000, on June 5.
From A. Edwards to S. Eaker, 2.866 acres, 234 Ashley Acres Road, Statesville, $215,000, on June 5.
From M. and M. Whitman to D. and D. Rhyne, 1.20 acres, Lots 44-45 of River Oaks Landing, Johnboat Court, Statesville, $45,000, on June 5.
From J. and S. Payne to M. Colton, Lot 29 of Sharon Trace, 177 Falling Creek Dr., Statesville, $229,000, on June 5.
From D. Bailey-Modzik, D. Bailey and D. and A. Modzik to H. and P. Peters, 1.318 acres, North Center St., Statesville, $325,000, on June 5.
From S. Castillo to C. Smith and K. Adams, Lot 20 of Ridgecrest, 391 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $113,000, on June 5.
From M. and K. and K. Moore to C. Morris, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Sunnydale, 106 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $167,500, on June 5.
From R. and R. and C. Baugher to D. and J. Blalock, 0.80 acre, 236 Links Dr., Statesville, $249,000, on June 5.
From L. Troutman Jr./TR and Lonnie J. Troutman, Jr. Living Trust to M. and K. Moore, Lot 1 of Cypress Acres, 1032 Jennings Road, Statesville, $219,000, on June 5.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Gomez and J. Alvarez, Lot 194 of Hidden Lakes, 229 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $254,000, on June 5.
STONY POINT
From R. Judd and Judd Properties to T. and R. Goodman, Lot 41 of Riverwalk, 138 Riverwalk Road, Stony Point, $30,000, on May 29.
From D. Ohlenkamp, S. Ohlenkamp/Indvl & AIF and S. Ohlenkamp/Indvl & AIF to R. and T. Goodman, Lot 39-40 of Riverwalk, 158 Riverwalk Road, Stony Point, $45,000, on June 2.
From T. Lackey/TR and Lackey Family Trust to B. and H. Cowles, Lots 10 and 11 of Richmont Hills, Cherry Blossom Lane, Stony Point, $42,000, on June 3.
From S. and M. Childs to S. and T. Johnson, 35.5 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, $85,000, on June 3.
TROUTMAN
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 187 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on May 29.
From E. Johnson to E. and R. Smiley, Lot 3 of Allendale Acres, 127 Allendale Circle, Troutman, $420,000, on May 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and P. Horton, Lot 17 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 190 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $305,500, on June 1.
From M. and M. and L. and L. Cline to T. Smith, metes and bounds, 171 Wagner St., Troutman, $142,500, on June 2.
From L. Barnicle to S. Hall, Lot 32 of Spicewood, 282 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $230,000, on June 3.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Vitty, Lot 13 of Rocky Creek Cove, 169 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $178,000, on June 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 165, 171 and 180 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $191,000, on June 5.
From B. and K. Wolf to C. Sobers and C. Poston, Lot 22 of Wagner Heights II, 184 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $167,000, on June 5.
