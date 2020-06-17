Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 31-June 6

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 31-June 6.
3 Reyes, 247 E. Plaza Dr., Suite B, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Rd., 95/A
Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Boulevard, Mooresville, 95/A
Koala-T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 East Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 94.50/A
Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 99/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.