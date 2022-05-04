Chamber of Commerce honors local business owners, medical workers at annual awards banquet

For the first time since January 2020, the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce met for its annual awards ceremony Tuesday afternoon, recognizing the businessmen and women of the greater Mooresville area for their achievements over the past couple of years.

A number of awards were handed out, including the Women in Leadership Award, the Entrepreneurial Award, and the coveted Citizen of the Year.

The event was highlighted by keynote speaker, Matt Doherty, former University of North Carolina Chapel Hill basketball player and head coach. Doherty, a resident of Mooresville, delivered an impassioned speech about being a leader and bouncing back from times of struggle.

As the author of the book “Rebound — From Pain to Passion,” Doherty sought to inspire those in attendance, drawing on his own life experiences and urging people to learn from past failures and build on them.

The most moving moment of the show, and the one that earned the longest standing ovation from the entire room, was the presentation of the Duke Energy Service Award, which is given to the person or organization that went above and beyond the call of duty for their community. In 2022, that award was given to each of the medical organizations that serve Iredell County for their service during the pandemic.

The Entrepreneurial Award also generated a standing ovation from those in attendance when it was given to Mooresville-based OLPR Leather Goods, a company specializing in custom-made leather products owned by the Prannyk family, immigrants from Ukraine. Accepting the award were members of the family, Julia and Pavlo, who resettled their family in Mooresville in 2015.

The Citizen of the Year award was given to superintendent of Mooresville Graded School District, Dr. Stephen Mauney, who is retiring from the position at the end of the school year after 29 years of teaching, coaching and administrating in MGSD.

The Sara Haire Tice Women in Leadership Award was given to Jean Mims, the director of the Mooresville Community Pregnancy Center and the Buisnessperson of the Year Award went to J.D. Deva, CEO of Maya Hotels.

