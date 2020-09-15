EXCITED TO GIVE BACK

As the Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Robby Anderson streaked down the sideline to score a touchdown to put his team on top 30-27 with just a few minutes to play in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, On Tap exploded with cheers.

Once he crossed the goal line, the famous roar that accompanies all big plays at Bank of America Stadium blared through the bar’s speakers followed by “Boom Boom” by Big Head Todd and the Monsters, the song that accompanies every Panthers score at home games.

All that paired with the numerous instances of "Keep Pounding" chants throughout the afternoon, was the closest thing to being in the stadium the Lake Norman Riot could have asked for.

Sunday afternoon was the first official meeting for the Lake Norman chapter of the Roaring Riot at their new home in downtown Mooresville and it was a successful one.

“I’m really happy with (the turnout),” Chris Harmon, leader of LKN Riot, said. “I was looking at some pictures of the turnout at other chapters and ours is as good or better.”

Not bad for a first meetup in the midst of a pandemic.