Iredell Commissioners unanimously approve Robinson Road rezoning

For the past two and a half months, the residents of Robinson Road in Mooresville have fought against the proposed rezoning of eight acres from residential to highway business, speaking their mind to both the Iredell County Planning Board and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners over the course of a few meetings.
And despite the board of commissioners passing the proposal unanimously on Tuesday night, their voices were heard. In the two weeks between the public hearing and the vote, the applicant agreed to add another condition to his proposal that he would not build a mini-storage facility on the property.
“We feel we addressed the biggest concern with the storage facility being added to the prohibited list,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “With all the factors considered I feel like we settled with a win-win compromise for both the property owner and neighbors.”
Many of the property owners, both adjacent to the property in question and further down Robinson, expressed concerns about the potential of a storage facility being built near their homes.
Houpe first mentioned the possibility of the condition to prohibit mini-storage during the Sept. 1 meeting and it was agreed upon by the applicant, Bruce Kososki of Northlake Developers, in the intervening two weeks.
“I don’t think the proposal would have passed without the new condition,” Houpe added.
However, while alleviating some concern about the development, residents on Robinson Road are still disappointed by the rezoning.
“I kind of figured they were going to approve it once they took out the mini storage,” Julie Kuczmarski said. “It’s not what I wanted to see, but it was what I expected.”
Kuczmarski still would have rather seen the property, if it had to be rezoned, to be zoned as neighborhood business rather than highway business due to the extra restrictions to what could occupy the space.
“In the back of my mind, I worry about what else he could have planned for the property,” Kuczmarski added. “I feel like there could be (a use) that none of us have thought of yet that isn’t on his excluded list.”
Chairman James Mallory, however, wants the Robinson Road community to know that, with the long list of prohibited uses assigned to the rezoning that they shouldn’t have to worry about any unforeseen uses.
“I voiced my concerns about having a 'full stop' kind of commercial activity. We don’t want that creeping commercialization,” Mallory said. “(The applicant) loaded in a lot of exceptions, which in reality, bring it closer to a neighborhood business characterization.”
For the residents of Robinson, the fight may be over for now, but they will monitor the development of the newly-rezoned property. Not only do many of them share the same fears as Kuczmarski that the plans for what is built on the property could change, they worry that Kososki could apply for a further rezoning of the property from low-density to high-density.
That change would allow him to develop up to 50 percent of the land. As it is currently zoned, he is currently only able to develop 24 percent. According to the planning board, unlike the initial rezoning proposal, the adjacent property owners would not have to be notified if Northlake Developers wanted to expand to high-density.
In the end, the board members feel as if they found a good compromise between Kososki and the residents.
“This is one of those where you end up with no one getting 100 percent of what they want,” Mallory said. “Usually the right place to be is where no one is 100 percent happy.”
