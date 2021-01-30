Josh's Farmers Market says goodbye to 30-year home, looks forward to new location

In the summer of 1990, a 10-year-old Josh Graham crossed Williamson Road to pick cantaloupes at a patch on the other side of the street. After loading two full wheelbarrows full of the melons, he went back across the street into the front yard of his great-grandparent’s house.
The young Graham made homemade signs and spent the entire summer selling cantaloupes.
“I remember watching ‘The Price is Right’ with my great-grandfather and counting up all the cantaloupe money,” Graham said. “I made like $100 that summer.”
Nearly 31 years later, the signs are no longer hand painted and the cantaloupe patch was cleared away in the early-2000s to make way for the bank that occupies the land now, but Josh’s Farmers Market continued on as a pillar of the Mooresville community.
But, as of Jan. 23, the market will no longer be located in the same yard that Graham began in all those years ago, forced out by the impending Williamson Road widening project set to begin in a few years.
“I’ve had some time to process it,” Graham said. “And I’m still aggravated.”
So, after being in business for 30 years in the same location, Graham is packing up his business and leaving his great-grandparents' homeplace, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t fight to keep the family business where it always had been.
Graham and his family attempted to acquire both of the neighboring properties next to the one that the market resided on to no avail. The family even considered tearing down the existing house on the property to create more space to keep the market where it had always been, but he wasn’t given permission by the land owner.
“I had always envisioned building a market here,” Graham said. “This has been home to me.”
Five months later, the Graham family was disassembling the aluminum sheds that housed their business for the last 15 years.
However, they weren’t disassembling the sheds for sale or storage. They were disassembling them to move to a new location.
“I’ve told our customers we’ll be somewhere by April,” Graham said confidently.
Graham has sought out a new, more permanent location for the farmers market in recent months and has entered a contract to purchase approximately 4.5 acres of land at the intersection of Williamson Road and Sundown Road, less than a mile south of the market’s current location.
“The town requested that we put up a permanent structure,” Graham said. “But I emphasized to the town that I wanted to keep the open air structure. That’s crucial in my opinion.”
The plans that have been drawn up for the new location and Graham hopes to begin construction in the spring once all the necessary permits are obtained. The building, which is being completed by Morton Buildings, will be a 50-foot by 80-foot structure that features six 14-foot garage doors on three sides of the building.
“I’ll never be able to duplicate what we have here,” Graham said. “But we sort of outgrew this spot.”
However, because the farmers market can’t operate on the space where a new building is being constructed, Graham will have to find a temporary home for the spring and early summer. But he isn't worried.
If there is one thing that being around for 30 years does, it creates a loyal customer base that will shop at Josh’s Farmers Market no matter where it goes, he said.
“I’ve got the best customer base in the world,” Graham said. “They’re willing to come here and fight for a parking spot ro shop with us. Everything we’ve accomplished is a testament to our customer base.”
That customer base delivered in what could have been a disastrous year for the market. According to Graham, the market’s revenue jumped 80 percent in 2020 despite the pandemic. Additionally, that jump comes on the back of 10 consecutive years of revenue growth.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Graham said. “If we can just get all this behind us and get set back up, I think we can really turn that land down there into a destination.”
For more information and updates on where Josh’s Farmers Market will be in the spring, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/joshsfarmersmarket/.