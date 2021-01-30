Josh's Farmers Market says goodbye to 30-year home, looks forward to new location

Graham and his family attempted to acquire both of the neighboring properties next to the one that the market resided on to no avail. The family even considered tearing down the existing house on the property to create more space to keep the market where it had always been, but he wasn’t given permission by the land owner.

“I had always envisioned building a market here,” Graham said. “This has been home to me.”

Five months later, the Graham family was disassembling the aluminum sheds that housed their business for the last 15 years.

However, they weren’t disassembling the sheds for sale or storage. They were disassembling them to move to a new location.

“I’ve told our customers we’ll be somewhere by April,” Graham said confidently.

Graham has sought out a new, more permanent location for the farmers market in recent months and has entered a contract to purchase approximately 4.5 acres of land at the intersection of Williamson Road and Sundown Road, less than a mile south of the market’s current location.

“The town requested that we put up a permanent structure,” Graham said. “But I emphasized to the town that I wanted to keep the open air structure. That’s crucial in my opinion.”