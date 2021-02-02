Local CEO looking for an entrepreneur 'with a spark'

As Jeff Steiner packed away the remnants of one of his two failed quick-service pizza restaurants into a storage facility in Mooresville, he knew that he wanted to do something with the equipment, but wasn’t sure what.

A visit to The King’s Kitchen in Charlotte changed that.

“I have this stuff,” Steiner said. “And God is calling me to do something with it.”

So, looking for someone to ‘light a match’, Steiner penned a short message to the Tribune hoping to garner some interest in a similar concept to what The King’s Kitchen has accomplished for the last decade.

The King’s Kitchen, a restaurant founded by local chef Jim Noble in 2010, is a non-profit restaurant that both employs people looking for a second chance in life and donates the proceeds from the restaurant back to local initiatives.

Steiner, CEO of Life’s Food, LLC, the operators of Five Guys in Mooresville, hopes that his equipment could be used by someone to create a similar restaurant in the Iredell community.