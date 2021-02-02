Local CEO looking for an entrepreneur 'with a spark'

As Jeff Steiner packed away the remnants of one of his two failed quick-service pizza restaurants into a storage facility in Mooresville, he knew that he wanted to do something with the equipment, but wasn’t sure what.
A visit to The King’s Kitchen in Charlotte changed that.
“I have this stuff,” Steiner said. “And God is calling me to do something with it.”
So, looking for someone to ‘light a match’, Steiner penned a short message to the Tribune hoping to garner some interest in a similar concept to what The King’s Kitchen has accomplished for the last decade.
The King’s Kitchen, a restaurant founded by local chef Jim Noble in 2010, is a non-profit restaurant that both employs people looking for a second chance in life and donates the proceeds from the restaurant back to local initiatives.
Steiner, CEO of Life’s Food, LLC, the operators of Five Guys in Mooresville, hopes that his equipment could be used by someone to create a similar restaurant in the Iredell community.
“My hope is that I could sponsor a person or organization that could operate in the spirit of excellence by training and equipping men and women most would consider to be unemployable in a community safe place,” Steiner said in the letter to the Tribune. “Where lives are transformed – not just the employees, but the guests and customers that encounter the concept through their patronage of the food and the environment.”
The equipment, everything ranging from refrigerators and ovens to mixers and pans, is gently used and Steiner will be vetting any person that comes to him with an idea.
“Maybe it would help to network a group of people together,” Steiner said. “You would need some capital...maybe there would be a building in town that would be willing to donate the space needed for a restaurant. They have to believe in the vision.”
Steiner also values the altruistic angle of giving away his equipment, saying he would rather give it to someone, or a group, that shares his vision for a community and charity driven restaurant.
“My wife thinks I’m kinda nuts,” he said. “I said ‘there’s a plan in here somewhere’.”
Steiner is asking anyone with an idea for his pizza restaurant equipment to contact him via email at jeff@lifesfood.net