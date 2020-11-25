Locally-owned businesses prepare for crucial Small Business Saturday

Since its inception in 2010, Small Business Saturday has been a vitally important day on the financial calendars for locally-owned businesses to kick off the holiday shopping season.
In 2020, due to the once-in-a-lifetime situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Small Business Saturday looms even larger for those businesses that are looking for a boost to make up for the losses of the year.
“(Small Business Saturday) is definitely important,” Haley, an employee at Molly Malone’s Boutique in Mooresville, said. “We need everything we can get. This year has been a struggle.”
This is a sentiment echoed by many small businesses throughout Mooresville. When businesses were forced to close earlier in the summer, all of them lost out on months of crucial business that could have helped them stave off the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
According to recent studies, almost 100,000 small businesses have closed nationwide since the pandemic began. Small businesses also make up about 99.6 percent of all North Carolina businesses according to the Small Business Administration. Those 935,000 businesses also employ 45.3 percent of the entire state’s private workforce.
"Our small businesses have been hit very hard due to the pandemic," Kim Atkins, Executive Director of the Downtown Mooresville Commission, said. "It is especially important this year to support our local businesses who have had to close &/or operate at only a portion of capacity for almost 9 months now.
"Even if people feel they can’t shop in person; things like purchasing gift certificates or giving a small business a shout out on social media all help."
To help drum up some customers this weekend, many of these businesses are having sales or, in the case of a brand new shop in Mooresville, an open house to introduce new customers to the store.
That new store, Airlie Square, a home decor and personal gift boutique on Williamson Road, opened despite the pandemic in September and is planning an event for Small Business Saturday. The store will be open for extended hours and offer customers a chance to experience the new store while enjoying refreshments.
“It’s hard to see the big box stores full of people and see small businesses suffering,” Robin Galloway, co-owner of Airlie Square, said. “(Small Businesses) are such a backbone to our community. You get specialized service when you come in here.
“We’re going to help you shop for a gift, we’re going to wrap that gift for you,” Galloway continued. “So we’re really hoping that people will enjoy coming out and feeling welcomed and not like just another customer in the store.”
Many of the businesses that line Main Street in Downtown Mooresville are also participating in the Small Business Saturday festivities, with many offering sales and discounts, not only for shopping in their own store, but also for proving a purchase from another business on Main Street.
On their Facebook page, Downtown Mooresville lists nine businesses that are participating in Small Business Saturday.
"Many of our businesses have taken advantage of this year and created ‘silver linings’ by added online sales and/or sales via social media, etc.," Atkins said. "We would encourage all of our Downtown Mooresville Small Businesses to have online options that make sense for their particular business."
Downtown Mooresville has also launched a new app to help provide information on the stores downtown as well as the sales and deals being provided.
"The brand-new Downtown Mooresville App will be the only place where consumers can find all of the deals and specials that the Downtown Mooresville businesses are offering on a monthly basis," Atkins said. "Each business can of course promote their own discounts or specials but the App will be the one place where the listing of all specials can be found. It can be downloaded for free from either the Apple or Google Play stores and is currently featuring November specials."
