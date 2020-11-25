Locally-owned businesses prepare for crucial Small Business Saturday

"Even if people feel they can’t shop in person; things like purchasing gift certificates or giving a small business a shout out on social media all help."

To help drum up some customers this weekend, many of these businesses are having sales or, in the case of a brand new shop in Mooresville, an open house to introduce new customers to the store.

That new store, Airlie Square, a home decor and personal gift boutique on Williamson Road, opened despite the pandemic in September and is planning an event for Small Business Saturday. The store will be open for extended hours and offer customers a chance to experience the new store while enjoying refreshments.

“It’s hard to see the big box stores full of people and see small businesses suffering,” Robin Galloway, co-owner of Airlie Square, said. “(Small Businesses) are such a backbone to our community. You get specialized service when you come in here.

“We’re going to help you shop for a gift, we’re going to wrap that gift for you,” Galloway continued. “So we’re really hoping that people will enjoy coming out and feeling welcomed and not like just another customer in the store.”