Mooresville estate breaks Charlotte-area home sale record

As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken.

The same was true in Mooresville this past week when an estate located at 154 Tennessee Circle sold for $7.5 million on Oct. 2.

“The record-breaking sale shows how desirable Lake Norman is all around the country,” Josh Tucker of HM Properties said. “There is a great demand for properties of this magnitude in our area.”

The sale beat out the previous record by $1.18 million. That was held by a home in Charlotte that sold for $6.32 million in 2007. The previous record for a home on Lake Norman was $6.3 million, a home in Norman Estates in Denver.

Tucker, who worked as the home’s listing agent, and HM Properties listed the 10,928-square-foot house on Sept. 4 and had it under contract just four days later. The home features six bedrooms, more than seven bathrooms and sits on 8.63 acres of lakefront property.

“I don’t think anyone, including the seller or I, had any expectations as to how long this home would take to sell,” Tucker said. “A lot of it was timing, but we also spent several months preparing a strategic launch to make sure we could make a large splash all over the country.”