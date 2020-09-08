OFFICIALLY REOPENED

Many businesses in Mooresville have had their ups and downs in 2020. Unfortunately, but also expectedly, there have been many more downs. Victory Lanes in Mooresville is no different.
On the surface, it would appear that the bowling alley would be back on an upwards trajectory after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Sept. 1 that the state would be moving to Phase 2.5 in its “Safer at Home” plan, and allowing businesses like Victory Lanes to reopen at a 30 percent capacity.
However, those that have been to Victory Lanes in the past two months know that they were well on the way back up and have been since late-June because they decided to open in spite of Gov. Cooper’s orders to remain closed.
“It’s not about defying an order,” Kreins told the Tribune back in July. “If I felt we couldn’t open safely, I never would have considered it.”
As described by that article back in July, Kreins spent nearly a month training his staff to perform the sanitation and social distancing methods that would be needed for a successful reopening, whether he had the state’s blessing or not.
And all things considered, the reopen has been a success for both Victory Lanes and the Mooresville community.
“(The response) has been really, really, really positive and appreciative,” Kreins said. “A lot of people knew that we were in violation of that executive order and thanked us for opening.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Victory Lanes, however. They did receive a handful of anonymous complaints, which Kreins believes could have come from disgruntled former employees, that were filed to the town of Mooresville, forcing the town’s hand into reacting.
In his office, Kreins has a stack of 10 citations from the Mooresville Police Department. Each one was delivered to the bowling alley at 1 p.m. each day over the course of 10 days in early August.
Kreins stated that he will appear in court later this year in response to those citations, but does not believe the citations will amount to much in the way of punishment for both Kreins or Victory Lanes.
He does, however, feel a bit of validation that the bowling alleys are officially able to reopen after proving over the past couple of months that a bowling alley can operate safely.
“The example that I gave frequently was that we weren’t safe to be a bowling center, but we were safe to be a restaurant,” Kreins said. “People could come to our restaurant, buy a bowling ball at our pro shop, sit down and eat, stare at their new ball but not be able to throw it down the lane.”
Even though the citations eventually stopped, the bowling alley was technically still in defiance of the governor’s executive order until 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. At that time, per the Phase 2.5 executive order, Victory Lanes, and all other bowling alleys in the state, were allowed to open.
Since June 26, the bowling alley has been open with a 50 percent capacity. Given the size of the building, that would equate to allowing 398 people. In order to meet the state’s new restriction of 30 percent, that number will be lowered to 239. But even with the state cutting Victory Lanes’ capacity by nearly 160 people, Kreins doesn’t believe it will be too much of an issue.
“I would say that the most people we’ve had in here at any given time, employees included, would be about 150 people,” Kreins said. “On Fridays and Saturdays, if you look around it seems like there’s a lot of people here, though”
But even with the alley officially being able to reopen this past weekend, Kreins is adamant that the strict safety protocols in the building will remain in place. Masks will continue to be required by all unless you are actively bowling at a lane, employees will still be screened at the start of every shift as well as being required to test negative for COVID-19 if they were to leave Mooresville on vacation.
“Some of the safety is driven by the businesses,” Kreins said. “If the business does the (safe things) we do, people will follow along. If the business doesn’t care, people wonder why they should care.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.