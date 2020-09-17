Robinson Road rezoning approved

However, while alleviating some concern about the development, residents on Robinson Road are still disappointed by the rezoning.

“I kind of figured they were going to approve it once they took out the mini storage,” Julie Kuczmarski said. “It’s not what I wanted to see, but it was what I expected.”

Kuczmarski still would have rather seen the property, if it had to be rezoned, to be zoned as neighborhood business rather than highway business due to the extra restrictions to what could occupy the space.

“In the back of my mind, I worry about what else he could have planned for the property,” Kuczmarski added. “I feel like there could be (a use) that none of us have thought of yet that isn’t on his excluded list.”

Chairman James Mallory, however, wants the Robinson Road community to know that, with the long list of prohibited uses assigned to the rezoning that they shouldn’t have to worry about any unforeseen uses.

“I voiced my concerns about having a 'full stop' kind of commercial activity. We don’t want that creeping commercialization,” Mallory said. “(The applicant) loaded in a lot of exceptions, which in reality, bring it closer to a neighborhood business characterization.”