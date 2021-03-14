Career assessments can be beneficial

Career assessments have been around for ages. Many of us first encountered these types of tests in middle and high school, perhaps at a school career day. Career assessments are intended to help guide us in a promising direction by matching one’s interests and skill sets with types of careers where those abilities can shine.
These assessments have been modified and reformed over time to keep up with the ever-changing workforce and emergence of new career fields. With these adjustments, career assessments have become even more accessible to individuals beyond high school age who are trying to determine what career path is best for them.
The opportunity to take a career assessment is literally at your fingertips these days, thanks to the availability of online assessment platforms. In addition to the assessment, many of these platforms also offer tools to help you highlight your skills and weigh your options. Some (such as Indeed.com and LinkedIn) can connect you with current job openings.
So, should you take a career assessment? If you are still on the fence, here are some things to consider:
1. Taking a career assessment can prove to be beneficial when considering changing the direction of your career. First, the assessment can identify your transferable skills that can help you transition to a new career. Second, this test it can and will provide insight and information that you should become familiar with prior to actively pursuing a new path. It will highlight areas where you may require further growth and development. It may also make you aware that this new path is not a good match for your skill set after all.
2. Many of us have found ourselves at a decision-making crossroads in our careers. This decision point can come at any point in someone’s life. Regardless of how long you have been working, it is beneficial to carefully think about whether you are reaching your full potential. A career assessment is an opportunity to take a deeper dive into your areas of interest and more: In what type of work environment can you clearly see yourself? Do you value flexibility more, or structure? Would you rather work as part of a team, or independently? A career assessment ranks the jobs that come naturally, fit your preferences and use the skills you have. That is the winning combo!
3. Assessments boost your professional profile and help you promote yourself to prospective employers. Several job search engines have begun including corporate career assessments and make it easy to add your results to your profile. Professional recruitment sites such as Indeed will provide a prominent badge on your profile to indicate that you have completed an assessment. These sites are designed to connect employers and job seekers. Adding an assessment to your profile can push you to the top of an employer’s callback list.
When something seems too good to be true, many of us look for a “catch,” drawback, or downside. The good news is that reputable online career assessments provide all the perks and none of the drawbacks. Few things in your job search are as easy and simple as an online career assessment … and that should be more than enough incentive to take one, or as many as you would like (or several).
That said, it is important to use a credible online platform assessment source. Some career websites do charge a fee for testing, but there are plenty of free resources. Start with Indeed, LinkedIn, O*Net and NC Works. These sites have been around for many years and have shown to be trustworthy with your personal information and test results. They also have a great track record of connecting job seekers with their ideal careers and dream jobs. Your local Goodwill Career Center also offers free career assessments and other services for job seekers.
Taking a career assessment is a first step in your journey to new possibilities. Assessments can reinforce that the career you are seeking is right for you — or direct you to a totally new career path. If you haven’t taken an assessment since that high school career day, it may be time for an update.
Free career assessment resources:
Holland Code Career Test: www.truity.com
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County