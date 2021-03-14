Career assessments can be beneficial

2. Many of us have found ourselves at a decision-making crossroads in our careers. This decision point can come at any point in someone’s life. Regardless of how long you have been working, it is beneficial to carefully think about whether you are reaching your full potential. A career assessment is an opportunity to take a deeper dive into your areas of interest and more: In what type of work environment can you clearly see yourself? Do you value flexibility more, or structure? Would you rather work as part of a team, or independently? A career assessment ranks the jobs that come naturally, fit your preferences and use the skills you have. That is the winning combo!

3. Assessments boost your professional profile and help you promote yourself to prospective employers. Several job search engines have begun including corporate career assessments and make it easy to add your results to your profile. Professional recruitment sites such as Indeed will provide a prominent badge on your profile to indicate that you have completed an assessment. These sites are designed to connect employers and job seekers. Adding an assessment to your profile can push you to the top of an employer’s callback list.