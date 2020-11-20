Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville’s new middle school has a name.
- Updated
North Carolina reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Saturday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 1-7.
Over 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the U.S. The virus is spreading more rapidly than it has at any time since the pandemic began. These charts show you how and where it's spreading. Also, a look at the latest virus developments.
Helping to provide basic items for people in need is the mission of The Kindness Closet, which was started in November 2018 at Academy Street …
No matter what happens from here, it’s already been a college football season -- and career for that matter --worth savoring for one local pla…
Three factors to help you choose income-generating positions for retirement, plus three funds that pay dividends monthly.
- Updated
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani was sworn in with his wife and daughters by his side during Monday’s Board of Commissioner’s meeting.