Checkered Flag Foundation teams up with Suiting Warriors, Ike Behar to give back to veterans

The Checkered Flag Foundation joined forces with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar to host a special SuitUp presentation Dec. 19. The program outfitted veterans in tailored suits provided by Ike Behar that will prepare them to be dressed for success as they begin their search for employment following their service. NASCAR driver and Checkered Flag Foundation Founder Brad Keselowski presented the suits to service members at the private, intimate event where he also learned more about their upcoming career goals.
“We’ve been celebrating the 10th year of the Checkered Flag Foundation in 2020, and this feels like such a fitting way to end the season and spread some joy around the holidays,” said Brad Keselowski. “This partnership with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar aligns perfectly with what Paige [wife] and I try to do for our military through the Foundation. I’m grateful that we could come together to recognize veterans during this important transition for them.”
The foundation’s overall mission is to honor and assist the military, including supporting veterans during their transition into the civilian workforce. Part of those efforts this year included donating a certified service canine to a deserving veteran, as well as contributing to the opening of a new Fisher House in Ann Arbor, Michigan which gives military and veterans’ families a free place to stay while their loved ones are cared for at nearby hospitals. Collaborating with Suiting Warriors on the SuitUp program is the first partnership between the two organizations.
“Suiting Warriors was honored to be selected by Brad Keselowski and the Checkered Flag Foundation to participate in the recent SuitUp [presentation],” said Rob Rens, vice president of Suiting Warriors. “Transitioning from the military is no easy task and is made even more stressful when seemingly everyday tasks like knowing what to wear are piled on. We are so grateful to Ike Behar and everyone involved in furthering the missions of suiting our countries warriors.”
Each veteran involved in the SuitUp presentation received a full suit from Ike Behar, a complete lifestyle brand focused on creating high-quality garments. The Ike Behar brand has been synonymous with well-crafted, tailored men’s clothing since 1957, and its origins are rooted in military service. Founder Ike Behar served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and his first business was providing alterations to fellow soldiers.
“Ike Behar is thrilled to be part of such a wonderful event,” said Josh Behar, chief marketing officer for Ike Behar. “Ike started our brand after serving our country in the United States Army, so for us to be able to help these veterans as they take that next step was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Plus, to be able to partner with Ike Behar Gentleman Brad Keselowski to give back to these heroes is very special to all of us at Ike Behar.”
The veterans who were recognized through the special SuitUp presentation include six outstanding service men, all pursuing various careers ranging from education pathways to automotive operations.
• Evan Anderson: Evan Anderson is a combat veteran and Special Operations soldier serving in 1st Special Forces Command. He is looking to begin the next chapter of his life in a role where he can serve, seeking opportunities in marketing and advertising. He is currently studying at the University of South Carolina to earn his bachelor’s degree.
• Fred Beach: Fred Beach is a United States Air Force veteran who served as a C-141 and C-7 crew chief. He is pursuing a position in administration with a school district in Delaware and hopes to not only wear the suit to secure that opportunity, but also as he prepares for his upcoming wedding in February 2020.
• Adam Curtis: Adam Curtis is a decorated and dedicated United States Marine Corps raider with 10 years of Special Operations experience. He’s an avid NASCAR fan looking for opportunities in the Colorado area as a program manager in the digital technologies space.
• Christian Pfeffer: Christian Pfeffer is a combat veteran and dedicated Marine officer serving in Marine Forces Special Operations Command. After 20 years of service, he is ready for new challenge and starting a career in a private sector in the real estate development and management industry.
• Brandon Smith: Brandon Smith is a decorated United States Marine Corps Special Operations Command veteran and critical skills operator. He’s seeking a new challenge that integrates cutting-edge technology such as AI or robotics, or working alongside the Department of Defense and commercial sector. He’s no stranger to racing, as his grandfather raced drag cars, and makes sure they never miss watching a NASCAR race.
• Nick Syer: Nick Syer is a transitioning Marine Corps veteran with 10 years of experience in the Marine Special Operations community. He is seeking opportunities as a program manager in the automotive industry and has a passion for high-performance vehicles.
Join the Checkered Flag Foundation in supporting heroes this holiday season and in the new year by visiting CheckeredFlagDonation.org/Donate or making purchase a CheckeredFlagFoundation.org/Store.
For more information about Suiting Warriors and how they provide transitioning assistance to men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans and their spouses, visit https://suitingwarriors.org
For additional details about the Ike Behar mission and to shop their line of high-quality garments for men and women, visit www.ikebehar.com.