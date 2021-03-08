Churches during COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the first article appeared on the front page of the Mooresville Tribune reporting that seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been diagnosed in North Carolina.
It was in the March 15 edition of the Tribune that a national emergency headline filled the top of the front page and a list of canceled or postponed events and services at area churches began appearing on the inside pages.
From the start until now, one year later in the pandemic, the leadership at many churches has had to make hard decisions about the safety of their congregations and thus how worship services and other church gatherings would look during this time.
Even though in-person services were not held at the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry of the churches did not stop as was noted by various pastors. In fact, as they shared, the ministry outside the walls of the sanctuary flourished and even expanded in some instances during these times.
Daniel Dye, pastor at Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville, shared that “there is much more to the church than Sunday morning worship services, and this has become even more apparent during the pandemic. The doors may have closed for 13 weeks to in-person services, but the work of the church never stopped,” he said. “We were able to provide additional funds to some of our local partners like FeedNC, Mooresville Christian Mission, the Community Pregnancy of LKN, a start-up church in Charlotte and two international missions’ organizations.
“Even though our Peninsula Baptist Preschool had to close for the final weeks of the 2019-2020 school year, we were able to fully fund the payroll for the teachers even though we did not collect tuition during that time,” Dye continued. “In the midst of a season where it felt like we were standing still, we began a brand new ministry called The Way Home to help families interested in fostering and adoption.”
The generosity of the church members was likewise noted by Pastor Dave Keck at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, also in Mooresville. He said that “St. Mark’s Church members unselfishly donated their time and energy for various prayer concerns (i.e. helping others in various ways and places), and in other ways served in various projects around St. Mark’s and around Mooresville. St. Mark’s church finances, which were decreased well below budget, experienced extremely generous contributions so that the ministries could continue.”
Church leaders all over the county, while not able to meet in-person, used different means to be able to provide worship opportunities for their congregations. Live-streaming and Facebook options were utilized, as well as gathering for worship outside when possible.
It was Dr. Mary John Dye, senior pastor at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville, who noted that “since the first of our founder's General Rules is "Do No Harm" and Methodists put such a priority on caring for others, our normal gathering activities and worship has been greatly restrained during these pandemic months. We have found creativity to be a necessity,” she said. “In addition to enhancing on-line worship, we have utilized the church's beautiful green space for an in-person, socially distanced option every Sunday that weather permitted, even through the winter months! We shifted our traditional Christmas Eve candle lighting to an outdoor experience, along with an online option.”
Forest Park Presbyterian Church likewise met for worship outdoors. Pastor Scott Jeffreys said that “during this past spring and summer, and the early part of the fall, we worshipped outside on the church lawn, which everybody loved. The heavens really do declare the glory of God!,” he stated. “In the later part of the fall we went back inside for a few Sundays, but then the spike occurred and we went back to on-line services. When the numbers begin to return to pre-spike levels, we will go back inside. We have allowed for small group meetings for Bible studies and circles,” he continued.
When COVID-19 caused a change in how churches gathered for worship, Pastor Daniel Dye shared they didn’t have that online option; however, that soon changed as he shared that “through the extreme generosity of our membership, we fast-tracked this massive project and began live-streaming our worship services in January 2021. We are so thankful for the opportunity to minister to anyone with internet across the world.”
Zoom meetings for small groups and administrative meetings have been the norm at multiple churches as well. This has been the case at Broad Street UMC in Statesville, Dr. Mary Dye shared as they have meetings on Zoom and nightly stories for children on Facebook Live along with daily Scripture videos and spiritual growth studies, providing “a lifeline to people during the isolation and discouragement of the pandemic,” she noted.
Not only has technology played a large role in how churches have handled the impact of COVID, but they have implemented increased safety measures to be able to continue meeting and keep everyone safe.
“About half of our pews are taped off, so that’s one thing, and we are asking our people for social distancing and for masks,” stated Rev. Mark S. Lawlor, pastor at St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. “This has been going on since we opened back up on Memorial Day weekend. We have lots of sanitizing gel around the church and are encouraging people to wash hands and follow all the protocol.”
Rev. Keck shared that they “invested in increased sanitization for the overall building and preschool, which welcomed students back in September.”
“We love gathering together as a body of believers,” said Pastor Daniel Dye. “We have some people in our congregation who are still not able to attend in-person services for various reasons, and we are thankful for the online option. For those who do choose to come on campus, we have adapted our services to allow for healthy distancing by spacing our chairs and having an additional overflow video venue.”
Dr. Mary Dye noted that instead of collecting contributions at weekly worship, they provide “drive-thru mission contribution days highlighting the needs of different outreach groups in the community. Our goal has been to do as much as we can to offer support and spiritual growth as safely as we can during this difficult time, she said.”
Additional creative means have also been used to keep the congregations engaged and connected.
“We have had some fun family nights offering drive-in movies and outside games,” said Pastor Daniel Dye. “We honored our graduating 2020 seniors by delivering “Prom in a Box” and placed graduation signs in yards. We also came up with creative ways to care for our senior adults who were more susceptible to the virus by delivering groceries and transporting them to their various appointments.”
Providing bags of inspirational reminders and activities during Advent and Lent and delivering them to their families was one way Broad Street UMC in Statesville reached out to its members. Dr. May Dye shared that they knew how important it was for them “to deepen their spiritual practices during these special seasons.”
Rev. Jeffreys shared that they have provided “a carry out pick up dinner once a month for our congregation, which everybody really enjoyed. God is faithful,” he said, “and I believe the light is at the end of the tunnel!”
While services may not yet be back to where they were pre-COVID-19, other pastors are likewise seeing a change in that direction and a return to some normalcy as well.
Rev. Lawlor noted that because of COVID-19, attendance at St. Therese Catholic Church changed for them. But, he said, “I think little by little, as people get vaccinated, and hopefully as the whole crisis passes, that will return, but it might not return to what it was pre-COVID anytime soon. It may be years before it recovers, but we’re thankful. I see people just about every week who are coming back for the first time in a while.”
While COVID-19 definitely changed the look of weekly services conducted at area churches, it didn’t change the ministry of them. And through it, congregations have been strengthened, have learned from the difficult times and give thanks.
“COVID has disrupted our congregational life, just as it has most churches, said Rev. Jeffreys. “However, I am grateful that our congregation has stayed unified, and exercised mutual forbearance toward one another concerning the various views on when and how, and to what degree, we should resume church life as it was in pre-COVID times.”
“St. Mark’s gives thanks to God and prays God’s continued blessings upon all essential workers, first responders, medical personnel, teachers, and for the genesis of vaccines,” said Rev. Keck.
“The greatest blessing of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the confirmation that God is bigger than any trial that we face on Earth, said Pastor Daniel Dye. “Our means of worship and gathering have required some adaptation, but our commitment and love within the church body has only deepened throughout the process.”