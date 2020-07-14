Close counts earning Mooresville golfer a coveted major invite

Just barely.
The only local entry in the field logged in with just a low enough of a personal score to earn one of the limited number of coveted invitations into one of the Carolinas Golf Association’s major yearly events on tap to take place later this month.
Mooresville’s Aiden McCall checked in on the dot in what was the cut line in place during the course of one of the final weekly qualifiers for the CGA’s 16th annual Dogwood Junior Boys Golf Championship set to tee off in less than a week.
Convening on the Catawba Country Club course in Newton on Monday for the 18-hole qualifying event, Mooresville’s McCall clocked in with a round of two-over-par 74 that fell precisely on the field’s cut line. As a result, McCall collected the final of the five available berths up for grabs in the field.
In the process, McCall booked his personal passage into play in the CGA’s Dogwood Jr. Boys Championship that is considered to be the stroke play junior boys championship of the state of North Carolina.
Assured of making his presence felt, McCall will be among those in place for the affair conducted under a stroke-play format and conducted over the course of three rounds constituting 54 holes of play. The field will be trimmed to the low 60 and ties after 36 holes for the final round.
The Dogwood Championship is on tap to take place July 20-22, unfolding on the River Landing course in Wallace.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has not reached his 19th birthday as of July 23, who has not started college, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association and has a current USGA Handicap Index that does not exceed 18.4.
Participation into the event is earned by invitation only. The top finishers from the previous year as well as those who, like Mooresville’s McCall, have secured a bid via qualification performances to form the impressive field.
The CGA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day — net and gross — events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.
The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls’ Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation.
The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas’ golf initiatives including junior and women’s programs.
