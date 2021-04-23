Clover
Meet Clover! Clover is an 8-9 year old chihuahua mix who came to us with her 4 babies from a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Coach Paul Kitka walked over to the right-field line after breaking away from his Mooresville team following Tuesday’s post-game gathering in …
- Updated
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly spoke with Queen Elizabeth II after Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend, despite not being able to attend the service.
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Mooresville Graded School District Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean confirmed Thursday morning that Mooresville High School students w…
- Updated
In the span of 12 days, three fires struck the Mill Village community in Mooresville. The fires, determined to be arson, are under investigati…
The Brawley School — An IB World School, located at Swift Arrow Drive in Mooresville, has some news art on one of its walls thanks to student …
Dan Scott doesn’t have much time left but he’s determined to use what time he has to continue his daughter’s legacy and to help a 7-year-old b…
- Updated
Starting this weekend, there’s a new reason to head to Merino Mill.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 4-10.