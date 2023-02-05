Barbecue planned

Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, is holding its annual barbecue event Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be eat in or takeout at a cost of $12 per plate or $5 per sandwich, with proceeds going to area missions. A bluegrass band from the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop will be performing during the event.

Support groups

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts two monthly support group meetings which meet the third Wednesday of every month. Both meet in classrooms A and B at the hospital, 171 Fairview Road with the next scheduled meeting for both planned for Feb. 15.

The cancer support group meets at 11:45 a.m. with a free lunch served. Open to everyone, registration is encouraged but not required.

The multiple myeloma support group meets from 6-8 p.m. and this free program open is likewise open to everyone.

For more information, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events, contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

Music at St. Alban’s

Pianist Lauren Jackson Coplan will be the performing artist for Music at St. Alban’s February concert Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

Beginning at 2 p.m., DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with three generations of performing artists — Coplan, along with her mother, Shirley Gilpin, and her daughter, Samantha Coplan. A meet-the-artists reception follows the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

Healthy joints seminar

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar, Maintaining Healthy Joints, featuring Amber Perri, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled for Feb. 21 from noon to 1 p.m.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance one. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

Breakfast served

Every third Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m., the public is invited to come and dine on a hearty breakfast for any size donation sponsored by Old Mill Ministries, located at Freedom Christian Center, 753 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. The next breakfast will be held Feb. 18.

While there, browse through the Community Closet. According to the church’s website, selections change monthly. All donations received support the Old Mill Ministries outreach.

Special events

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, will be offering a 13-week GriefShare program. It is scheduled to begin Feb. 11 and will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Those interested in attending should register on the church’s website at shearerpca.org or call Jim at 704-236-7570.

Community breakfast

Sharing the love of Jesus, Vanderburg Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, would like to invite all to a community breakfast consisting of pancakes and sausage Feb. 11 from 8-10 a.m.

Services

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering The Net worship service for those with disabilities in the fellowship hall on Mondays at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Book swap

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will be having a book swap Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Art lecture series

Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, “My Impressionist Art Trip Through France with Dr. Mary-Louise Biasotti Hooper,” will be held Feb. 19 from 2-3 p.m.

Come see the places where the impressionists and post-Impressionists lived and painted. Take a trip with Hooper through the exciting streets of Paris, then northwest to the vagaries of the English Channel and finally south to the beauties of Provence and Nice. “Each place allowed me to stand where they stood, see what they saw, feel what they felt. An unbelievable experience,” Hooper said.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.

Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during February. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link. For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.”

Events include:

An interactive virtual tour is scheduled for Feb. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Breastfeeding class will be held Feb. 7 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/Child CPR class will be held Feb. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. A life-sized doll is needed for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth Education is a two-part course with classes held Feb. 15 and 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

‘Soup-er’ Bowl cook-off

Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, will be hosting their annual “Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cookoff” following the 10 a.m. morning service Feb. 12. The public is invited to attend the service, and all are welcome to participate in the cook-off.

To enter the cook-off, bring a crockpot of your soup or chili to the morning service. All in attendance will get a ticket to use in voting for their favorite submission. Local businesses and vendors have donated prizes to be awarded to the winner.