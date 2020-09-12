'Commercial development doesn't belong here': Rezoning proposal on Robinson Road goes to vote on Sept. 15

The rezoning was proposed by Bruce Kososki and his company, Northlake Developers. According to Kososki, he plans to build a pair of 8,400 square foot office buildings in the half of the property closest to Robinson Road and a 12,000-square-foot indoor storage facility on the back half of the property.

The land as it sits now is a heavily wooded area that not only acts as a natural sound barrier for the residents of the road, but according to them, it is teeming with wildlife that would be displaced by the clearing of the trees needed to facilitate the construction.

“There’s a whole family of (turkeys) that live over there,” Fred Reissman said. “They are very often in our yard. They usually stop for a meal in the wild plants we have.”

‘The traffic is really, really bad.’

However, the wildlife that calls that 8-acre plot home is just one thing on a long list of concerns the Robinson Road neighborhood has with the proposed rezoning. Among them, the added traffic due to the small businesses that would move into the proposed office buildings is a chief concern.

Among those residents, none has been more vocal with her concerns about the added traffic that small businesses would introduce to an already treacherous intersection than Anibaldi.