Foundations of NASCAR stars join to fight childhood cancer

As the sun sank behind the trees, the luminaries that lined the sidewalks at Cornelius Road Park began to give off their orange glow. On those luminaries, loved ones had written out the names of those that they wanted to remember, those they lost or support in their fight against cancer.
“It’s really special to have the community come out and gather around us,” Regina Smith, development director for the Dale Jr. Foundation, said. “For them to come out to honor and celebrate those that have been affected by cancer, it’s just really nice.”
The first annual “Let Hope Shine” charity event was a joint venture by the Dale Jr. Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to raise money for cancer research with a spotlight on childhood cancer. Before being postponed to Oct. 12, the event was originally slated to occur on Sept. 22, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“I think this is so cool because Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Martin (Truex Jr.) are such good friends, so teaming up for this was such an easy fit,” Lisa Backer, executive director of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, said. “This is just wonderful and we hope to keep on building on this every year and get bigger and bigger.”
This year, nearly 200 luminaries were sold, both in the lead-up to the event and on the night of. The charities also sold T-shirts that saw their proceeds also donated to the charities. All told, the two charities hoped to raise around $30,000 to be donated to cancer relief charities.
“When we started out, our goal was to sell 100 luminaries, and I think we’ve been able to do that,” Backer added. “But when we look back at (Catwalk for a Cause) first year, it was only 50 people. In 2019, we had 650 at that event. I love to see this double in size every year.”
Catwalk for a Cause is an event that has been put on every year since 2010 by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to help provide financial relief to families that have children being treated at the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Earnhardt Jr., and many other NASCAR drivers, regularly participate in the event.
“We always say that when you’re doing something that is helping others, you’re doing something amazing,” Smith said. “I know this means a lot to Dale, Kelley (Earnhardt), Martin and Sherry (Pollex). We just really love being able to give back.”
Pollex, Truex Jr.’s long-time partner who has endured an ongoing battle with ovarian cancer, spoke at the event, thanking the community members in attendance for their support of the initiatives set forth by “Let Hope Shine.”
Many others from the NASCAR community made their presence felt by sponsoring the event and donating to the cause. Among those were drivers Noah Gragson, William Byron and Kurt Busch.
“These people would support anything that Martin or Dale did,” Backer said. “The NASCAR community is always willing to support everyone’s charities.”
For more information on either charity, or to donate, visit https://www.thedalejrfoundation.org/ or https://martintruexjrfoundation.org/.