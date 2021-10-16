Foundations of NASCAR stars join to fight childhood cancer

As the sun sank behind the trees, the luminaries that lined the sidewalks at Cornelius Road Park began to give off their orange glow. On those luminaries, loved ones had written out the names of those that they wanted to remember, those they lost or support in their fight against cancer.

“It’s really special to have the community come out and gather around us,” Regina Smith, development director for the Dale Jr. Foundation, said. “For them to come out to honor and celebrate those that have been affected by cancer, it’s just really nice.”

The first annual “Let Hope Shine” charity event was a joint venture by the Dale Jr. Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to raise money for cancer research with a spotlight on childhood cancer. Before being postponed to Oct. 12, the event was originally slated to occur on Sept. 22, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I think this is so cool because Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Martin (Truex Jr.) are such good friends, so teaming up for this was such an easy fit,” Lisa Backer, executive director of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, said. “This is just wonderful and we hope to keep on building on this every year and get bigger and bigger.”