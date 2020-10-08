Payton's Promise raises over $50k in first two months

“This will help us do more than we thought possible.”

That was the reaction Ace, co-host of the Ace & TJ Show, had upon learning that their charity, Payton’s Promise, had raised more than $50,000 since the end of July.

When Payton Cannon tragically died in a car accident on July 29, the Ace & TJ Radio Family Charity was renamed to Payton’s Promise to honor her memory. The charity raises money to support communities in need from natural disasters, local tragedy and other support and relief efforts.

“Words can't describe the appreciation I have once again for our radio family,” Ace said. “I stand by the fact that Payton's death can't "be for nothing" so we must honor her memory by helping others and being a positive force throughout the communities where we are heard.”

The money has all been raised remotely as, due to the pandemic, there has been no event to date that was held to benefit the charity.

“Payton's Promise helps people right away,” TJ said. “No other charity can help as quickly as ours. With this massive outpouring of support, we know the holidays will be a whole lot more special for some of our families in need.”

For more information about Payton’s Promise, or to donate, visit paytonspromise.org.

