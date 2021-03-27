Ready to hit the road: Local band looks to contribute to community

Many people were forced to find new ways to pass time in 2020. Some people decided to become more active, others decided to catch up on television shows they may have missed while some even picked up new hobbies entirely.

However, there were those, like Ed Quijano, that were already working in the background on a project that were suddenly given more time to perfect it.

Quijano’s project? Forming a band.

The band, Wagon Load A Trouble, will finally get its debut on April 3.

Wagon Load A Trouble, a band that prides itself on the sounds of classic country music, rockabilly, and western swing, has been the brainchild of Quijano since his time living in Bloomington, Illinois. When he retired after more than 30 years at State Farm Insurance, he carried the band name and concept down to Mooresville and began looking to rebuild the band with new, local members in 2019.

To find the band members to refill out the roster, he posted on the website BandMix.com, which works as a job board, of sorts, for those looking to join a band or find new band members. After searching for more than a year, Quijano found everything he was looking for.