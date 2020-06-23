Comradery clobbers coronavirus

Take that!

When it comes to tournament travel-team talk, it very seldom is flattering.

For many, it reflects a need to pay for the right to play. On the surface, it appears as though the money is what is really doing all the actual talking. Looking deeper into the situation, that is most definitely not the case.

Granted, there is the financial factor to be considered. For the most part, a fee is required in order for players to form a team. However, more times than not, there is a request being made on the part of the team organizers for the use of a player’s particular skill before any such payment is made. As a result, the mere presenting of a check on the part of a participant is not all that is done to guarantee balanced playing time.

The real push behind the travel-type atmosphere is the assurance that a competitive stage will be in place. The administrators, managers, coaches and players all will not put forth such investments of time, tournament schedule arrangements, effort and — naturally — the expense without the determination to reap rewards.

As a result, when engaging in competition at such levels, it’s a given that games will be well played. Of course, there are also exceptions. Teams that appear in multiple games in a limited amount of time are sure to fell the after-effects of the fatigue factor. Still, the goal of being successful is one that is shared by all.

These days, that’s not all the entries have in common.

With all the school-level related and practically most of the youth recreational-level programs all remaining in a holding pattern due to the continued — and rightfully so — concerns related to COVID-19, action in the travel phase accounts for the bulk of the area’s regular action these days. By most accounts, based on some recent in-person reviews, the main drawing card for all participants is the simple fact that they can be back out on the respective fields of play in the first place.