COVID heroes get complimentary burger

Oct. 21 will be Heroes Appreciation Day at The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville.

Any health care worker, police officer, firefighter, teacher, day care worker or grocery store worker can receive a complimentary Barcelona Classic or All-American burger with fries and a soft drink. All you have to do is show your workplace ID badge.

This offer is available from 11:30 a.m. until closing time around 8:30 p.m. Note that The Barcelona will not be able to take call-in orders on this special day and one burger per hero, please.

MSN.com recently named the Barcelona Classic the best cheeseburger in North Carolina.

What’s on these two burgers?

The Barcelona Classic is certified Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion and house sauce.

The All-American has certified Angus beef, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and house sauce.

“Everyone has been working hard for many months to keep the community healthy and the economy going during COVID,” said Michal Bay, owner of the restaurant. “We’re glad to lift their spirits with good food.”