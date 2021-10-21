Curly
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away b…