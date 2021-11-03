 Skip to main content
Cute critters part of Candy Grab
Both four-legged and two-legged creatures enjoyed being a part of the annual Candy Grab that was held in downtown Mooresville last week. Some were working to help share the goodies with the children as they visited and others were making their way to collect some of the treats. Here are some that were photographed and shared from the event.

