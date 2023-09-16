When it came to finding a comfortable way to watch her three children play sports while she sat on metal bleachers, Melissa Davis wasn’t just going to sit there and do nothing.

Davis decided to sit there and do something.

“And I was sitting at the fifth (practice) for the week after sitting at a computer all day at home, my neck and back were killing me and I’m on those aluminum bleachers that I know everybody knows how uncomfortable they are. I’m complaining to my husband about (how) my neck and back were hurting,” Davis said.

That would begin a journey that began with an idea for what is called the SitBax Bleacher Seat.

She first went online to look for a chairback seat, and while others offered certainly a softer place to sit than the bleachers, she ultimately couldn’t find a seat with upper back and neck support.

Davis works with Shining Way Sourcing, a company in Mooresville that helps people design products and turn them into a reality, so she thought that surely someone there would know where to find the product she was looking for.

“So I texted the two founders at Shining Way, who I work for now. And I said, ‘guys, you know, I’m sitting at this game and I just can’t find something I want. And do you know of anything? Do you know of anybody that makes this stuff?’”

“And one of them responded. He said, ‘I don’t, but why don’t you make it?’”

She knew necessity was the mother of invention, but she now realized she would have to be the midwife for her own idea.

“This is the first time in my career that I thought, ‘wait a second, I do this for a living for everybody else.’ It never occurred to me to do it for myself,” Davis said.

From a napkin to reality

Davis, who lives in Davie County, had worked for years in product development. But once she began to develop her own, it was a new experience for her. She began working at Shining Way Sourcing in Mooresville in the last few years, but now she was on the other end of the process.

“Surreal,” Davis said. “It’s one thing to give advice, but it’s another when I sit on the receiving end.”

She said there have been many sleepless nights and second-guessing herself, but she said the team she works with at Shining Way makes it easier. Davis began researching to figure out what features a chair might need and worked with Shining Way’s team in China to begin the process that turned a drawing she made on a napkin into an actual seat. She described their work as phenomenal.

“I was absolutely blown away at just how fantastic they took that ugly sketch and maneuvered it into something that was real. And it exploded from there,” Davis said.

Forde Aley, co-founder of Shining Way, said a process like this, even with one of their own, is part of the process at the business. Aley said he and fellow founder Mark Knoll are open-minded to ideas when they come their way.

“The answer is simple. The people in our organization are smart, have many different talents and the ability to do great things. We want them to feel like they can be creative and be supported in their ideas. Some work, some don’t. If one does work, we put the resources my partner Mark Knoll and I have built the past 20 years and get behind the product/project.”

There are still small changes to be made on Davis’ product, but now she has a prototype of the SitBax Bleacher Seat she takes to games with her. Currently, it has a swivel feature, high-back padding, adjustable recline, padded armrests, and a head pillow.

“The funniest part was taking it to the first game and having people stop and say, ‘Oh my gosh, where did you get that?’” Davis said. “And that’s kind of the light bulb moment where you go, ‘wait a second. I am on to something.’”

The seat itself is a real thing now, but there are still steps to go before it becomes a product on the market.

The next hurdle comes in the form of raising money to not only begin manufacturing the chairback seats but also to prove that there is a market for them.

When the Kickstarter campaign goes live on Sept. 26, Davis will find out for sure.

“To be honest, it’s stressful,” Davis said. “It feels like I have the birth of another child, to be honest with you. There’s so much that goes into the back end of just making sure everything is ready and it’s the daily grind of second-guessing every decision.”

Good idea

Regardless of how the Kickstarter goes and the next steps for the SitBax Bleacher Seat, she has learned a lot about herself and the work she does at Shining Way Sourcing.

“The biggest takeaway I have right now is that everybody has good ideas. A lot of people don’t give those ideas merit or know what to do with them when they’ve got them and a lot of times those good ideas get brushed aside and you move on to the next thing,” Davis said. “It’s funny having gone through this process, I now find myself looking at every inconvenience as an opportunity.”

Now when she sees a problem, she wonders if there is a better way to approach it.

“So don’t ever discount a good idea. Pick up the phone and call me, pick up the phone and call a company like Shining Way, and let’s figure it out together because it can be fun, especially if you’ve got the right guide.”

She said she believes that is true because there are a lot of people out there like her who simply found a problem and needed it solved.

“At the end of the day, I’m just a mom. I’m just a mom with three very active teenagers who spends a lot of time on bleachers,” Davis said.