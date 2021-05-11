Dougal -Donations Needed for 3 Dose Heart Worm Treatment

No Applications or Inquiries will be taken until this cocker boy has completed his heart worm treatment and recovery. He... View on PetFinder
Now more than ever, with the weather warming up as summer quickly approaches, the residents of Mooresville who have been cooped up for the bet…
Consider the brakes applied.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-fam…
The grand opening for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will be held June 5 and will be a day to not only commemorate the life o…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 25-May 1.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
On Nov. 23, 2020, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed N.C. Executive Order 180, mandating masks for North Carolinians. He was able to mandate masks by…
