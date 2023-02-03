I found Dr. Delina Bishop, through my medical insurance, was looking for acupuncture treatment instead of pain medicine for my pain still after surgery. They told me she’s the one in the network closest to where I live, Winston Salem. Though I had to drive an hour, I had no choice.

Right away, I called Dr. Bishop’s office: HealthWell M.D, located at 478 Williamson Road, 203B/C, Mooresville. Her assistants Sherry & Nancy were so helpful since I was in pain in a hurry, they squeezed me in the next available appointment for new patients.

If I remember correctly, none of the doctors in my life ever talked to me more than an hour before, like Dr. Bishop! I “fell in love” with her immediately! She asked for all my medical history details, so she could give me the appropriate treatment of needle spots. She not only cares about my body pain, but also my daily life problems, because that mind could make my body in trouble or worse sometimes. I was quickly into the scene, opening my thoughts and privacy to her. Dr. Bishop practiced both Western & Eastern medicine for over 20 years! Her treatment was so eased, soothing, and comfortable! She provides truly integrative care to every patient, customized to meet their individual needs. She's "treating the whole person"!

Since September, I’ve been treated more than 10 times. I feel a lot better & relaxed, and my body is less stiff. Mostly, they treated their patients like family. The clinic was filled full of love in the small space. And it amazed me that they could remember every patient’s name when they walked into the office.

While Dr. Bishop needled me (not hurt), we always had nice conversations. I learned that she was born with lots of sicknesses, and her mother had to take her to see all kinds of specialists. “So, I was born to help people, because of my own medical problem!”

When she practiced western medicine, she bumped into Chinese acupuncture when she still lived in Florida, her home state. About 10 years ago, she moved to Mooresville, and opened her own medical & acupuncture clinic. I told her that I was so glad she’s here to help people like me!

Dr. Bishop not only just concentrated on her own business, also she wanted to train a lot of people like her, have a real heart and really want to help patients, with medical degrees and acupuncture skill, because it’s far not enough to only depend on herself. She wants to make “The Foundation of the Future” for the following generations. Since she knew both western & eastern medicine, she could figure out the better & natural way of treating each individual, because many people now realized the drug was poison to our body!

I wish her the best of health because we, all the patients, need her! And we all wish all of her plans will come true ASAP!!!

Hong Mizelle

Winston-Salem