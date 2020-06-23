Education notes

They’re graduates
Joseph Feliciano of Mooresville graduated in May with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass.
Jarrett Hussey and Ashlyn Shumaker, both of Mooresville, have graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Jarrett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human psychology, and Ashlyn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.
President’s list honor
Riley Graham of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 3.8 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.
On the dean’s list
Megan Guthrie of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.
Scholarship recipient
Eliana Brinson of Mooresville is the recipient of the Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award. She plans to use the scholarship to study at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher.