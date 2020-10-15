Early voters met with long lines in Mooresville

The line at Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville began forming before the volunteer staff even arrived at 7 a.m. on Thursday, and by the time the polls opened an hour later, it had snaked through the courtyard of the church and out to the end of the sidewalk.

“We had 86 (socially distant) hash marks taped on to the ground,” David, an election volunteer said. “They were all the way out at the 86th mark when we opened.”

Polling places all over Iredell County opened for early voting on Thursday morning, allowing residents to cast their ballot for the 2020 election.

Some voters brought books to pass the time, others stayed glued to their phones as they made their way to the front. A handful of people even brought folding chairs so they could relax while they waited.

Of the six early voting locations in Iredell, Peninsula Baptist seemed to be the hardest hit, with wait times reaching over an hour for those that did not get there before the doors opened at 8 a.m.

Volunteers spent upwards of four hours on Wednesday preparing the church for the socially distant voting, setting up well-spaced voting booths, building clear barriers to protect poll workers and marking off the proper distance people should remain from each other while waiting in line.