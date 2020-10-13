Iredell Board of Elections braces for 'heavy' early voting turnout

Across the country, election boards and polling sites are preparing for what they expect to be record voter turnout for the 2020 election. Iredell County is no different and residents will be able to cast their ballot as soon as this week.

Early in-person voting starts Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. at six locations across the county, including three in Mooresville.

Those voting locations are the War Memorial near downtown Mooresville, Peninsula Baptist Church on Brawley School Road, and the old Mount Mourne IB school on N.C. 115. Eligible voters may vote at any of the six sites in the county, but Board of Elections director Becky Galliher says that voters should expect to see some delays at the polls.

“I think it’s going to be heavy,” Galliher said. ‘It’s definitely going to be a heavy turnout.”

According to the Board of Elections, there have also been over 20,000 requests for mail-in ballots with over 8,600 of those already having been sent in. Voters that have requested a mail-in ballot and have not returned it yet may bring their ballot to any of the early voting sites to submit it.