Iredell Board of Elections braces for 'heavy' early voting turnout

Across the country, election boards and polling sites are preparing for what they expect to be record voter turnout for the 2020 election. Iredell County is no different and residents will be able to cast their ballot as soon as this week.
Early in-person voting starts Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8 a.m. at six locations across the county, including three in Mooresville.
Those voting locations are the War Memorial near downtown Mooresville, Peninsula Baptist Church on Brawley School Road, and the old Mount Mourne IB school on N.C. 115. Eligible voters may vote at any of the six sites in the county, but Board of Elections director Becky Galliher says that voters should expect to see some delays at the polls.
“I think it’s going to be heavy,” Galliher said. ‘It’s definitely going to be a heavy turnout.”
According to the Board of Elections, there have also been over 20,000 requests for mail-in ballots with over 8,600 of those already having been sent in. Voters that have requested a mail-in ballot and have not returned it yet may bring their ballot to any of the early voting sites to submit it.
“It must be in the envelope they received with their ballot and it has to have their signature as well as a witness signature,” Galliher said. “Basically, everything you would need to do otherwise except the postage stamp.”
For the 2016 election, the Iredell Board of Elections only received 5,000 requests for absentee ballots.
Galliher also stressed that voters that plan on doing in-person voting will need to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place. Masks will be required to vote and gloves will be offered. The polling places will also be distributing single-use pens to all voters as an extra measure of safety.
Early voting polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays while being closed on Sunday. The final day of early voting will be Saturday, Oct. 31, with hours that day of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mooresville Locations
- War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St.
- Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road
- Mount Mourne School, 1431 Mecklenburg Highway
