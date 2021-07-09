Mooresville board votes to split municipal elections

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to split the upcoming municipal elections with the at-large elections set to be held Nov. 2 and the elections for the commissioners of Wards 3 and 4 to be held in March 2022.

“Obviously we have to redistrict for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 race, but the at-large race and mayoral race can really be held this year,” Gary West, at-large commissioner, said. “It’s a matter of principle.”

West, along with Mayor Miles Atkins, are up re-election this year.

West said he objects to delaying the election for his seat because it would mean an additional six months in office. "Why would I take advantage of another free six months in office because of a delayed census that does not apply to me seat. It would not be right to take advantage of that. This was the basis behind my principles. Let the voters decide. My term is up this November unless the citizens of Mooresville decide otherwise," he said in an email.

The North Carolina General Assembly was allowing municipalities with elections based on districts to postpone their elections due to the delay in the 2020 Census that isn’t expected to arrive until at least late-July.