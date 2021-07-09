Town of Mooresville votes to split municipal elections

The Town of Mooresville voted unanimously during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting to split their upcoming municipal elections with the at-large elections set to be held on Nov. 2 and the elections for the councilman of Wards 3 and 4 to be held in March of 2022.

“Obviously we have to redistrict for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 race, but the at-large race and mayoral race can really be held this year,” Gary West, at-large commissioner, said. “It’s a matter of principle.”

Due to this decision, West, along with Mayor Miles Atkins, will have to win re-election this year.

The North Carolina General Assembly was allowing municipalities with elections based on districts to postpone their elections due to the delay in the 2020 Census that isn’t expected to arrive until at least late-July.

This change was allowed thanks to the passage of Session Law 2021-56 which was passed by the NCGA on June 15.

In Iredell County, there are two municipalities that would be allowed to delay elections based on this bill: Mooresville and Statesville. On June 21, the Statesville City Council voted to delay all of their elections, both at-large and district, to this coming March.