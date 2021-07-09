Town of Mooresville votes to split municipal elections

The Town of Mooresville voted unanimously during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting to split their upcoming municipal elections with the at-large elections set to be held on Nov. 2 and the elections for the councilman of Wards 3 and 4 to be held in March of 2022.
“Obviously we have to redistrict for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 race, but the at-large race and mayoral race can really be held this year,” Gary West, at-large commissioner, said. “It’s a matter of principle.”
Due to this decision, West, along with Mayor Miles Atkins, will have to win re-election this year.
The North Carolina General Assembly was allowing municipalities with elections based on districts to postpone their elections due to the delay in the 2020 Census that isn’t expected to arrive until at least late-July.
This change was allowed thanks to the passage of Session Law 2021-56 which was passed by the NCGA on June 15.
In Iredell County, there are two municipalities that would be allowed to delay elections based on this bill: Mooresville and Statesville. On June 21, the Statesville City Council voted to delay all of their elections, both at-large and district, to this coming March.
The Iredell County Board of Elections recommended to the Town of Mooresville that they take the opportunity to delay their elections as a way to keep the elections together and save taxpayers money.
“If they decided to have the election in 2022, the county would basically be funding the election,” Beck Galliher, Iredell BOE Director, said. “But if they have part of it in 2021, the town is going to have to cover that cost.”
However, Galliher assured that the county will still assist the town with their elections, regardless of their decision.
“We will do what the town wants,” she said.
With the decision to split the elections, the races for the seats currently held by Barbara Whittington (Ward 3) and Lisa Qualls (Ward 4) will be delayed.
For the elections that were not delayed, the filling period will begin on July 26 at 12 p.m. and run through 12 p.m. on August 13.
The filling period for the two seats that are up for election this year on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education will also be during that time.
Any potential primaries would be held on Oct. 5.
The filing period for the elections in Wards 3 and 4 will begin on Jan. 3, 2022 and run through Jan. 7.
For more information on the upcoming elections and those that wish to file, visit the Iredell BOE webpage at https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.