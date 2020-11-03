Voters in Mooresville turn out early for Election Day

“This turnout has only happened twice before here,” Caucy said. “In 2004 and 2008.”

The story was the same for Iredell County’s largest precinct, Davidson 1-A, which totals 10,473 registered voters. The line spanned a 100-foot hallway and out the front door of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church on Perth Road when polls opened at 6:30 a.m.

“Over 7,000 of the voters in our precinct have already voted,” Richard Stutts, chief judge of Davidson 1-A, said. “I would expect at least 2,000 (voters) today, which would put us at 90 percent turnout ― which has never, ever happened … and I’ve been doing this since the first Mr. Bush (1988) was elected.”

In the last presidential election, only 5,514 people voted in Stutts’ precinct, meaning that he had already surpassed his turnout from 2016 before the first vote was cast Tuesday morning. The same was also true for Caucy and the Davidson 1-B precinct. In 2016, only 6,987 votes were tallied during the entire election.

As for the other two precincts in western Mooresville, Davidson 2-A and Coddle Creek 4, located at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist and Peninsula Baptist respectively, saw much shorter lines when polls opened. However, that was to be expected as both of those precincts are much smaller in size compared to Davidson 1-A and 1-B.