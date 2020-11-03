Voters in Mooresville turn out early for Election Day

Well before the polls opened the doors Tuesday morning, Mooresville’s Bruce Bastedo was in line to vote at the Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ve always come on Election Day,” Bastedo said. “Never been an early voter.”
Bastedo was joined by roughly 30 people in line in Iredell County’s Davidson 1-B precinct to cast their ballots before sunrise in Mooresville, but due to the early voting numbers, many polling places are expecting a manageable turnout Tuesday.
According to rough estimates given to the chief judges of the Mooresville precincts, at least for the four locations in west Mooresville where nearly a quarter of Iredell County’s registered voters reside, can expect to see no more than about 3,000 voters on Election Day.
But for at least one of the voters in line at the Lake Norman VFD, it was the first election they were able to vote in.
“It was awesome, that was so cool,” Sara Pross said. “It meant a lot that my voice matters. I think my generation has a lot to offer, so it was cool that this was the first election I got to vote in.”
The chief judge for Davidson 1-B at the Lake Norman VFD, Barbara Caucy said around 8,000 of her precinct's 10,336 registered voters made it out to early voting, or roughly 77.4 percent of the precinct.
“This turnout has only happened twice before here,” Caucy said. “In 2004 and 2008.”
The story was the same for Iredell County’s largest precinct, Davidson 1-A, which totals 10,473 registered voters. The line spanned a 100-foot hallway and out the front door of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church on Perth Road when polls opened at 6:30 a.m.
“Over 7,000 of the voters in our precinct have already voted,” Richard Stutts, chief judge of Davidson 1-A, said. “I would expect at least 2,000 (voters) today, which would put us at 90 percent turnout ― which has never, ever happened … and I’ve been doing this since the first Mr. Bush (1988) was elected.”
In the last presidential election, only 5,514 people voted in Stutts’ precinct, meaning that he had already surpassed his turnout from 2016 before the first vote was cast Tuesday morning. The same was also true for Caucy and the Davidson 1-B precinct. In 2016, only 6,987 votes were tallied during the entire election.
As for the other two precincts in western Mooresville, Davidson 2-A and Coddle Creek 4, located at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist and Peninsula Baptist respectively, saw much shorter lines when polls opened. However, that was to be expected as both of those precincts are much smaller in size compared to Davidson 1-A and 1-B.
“There were probably about 15 people standing here waiting (when we opened),” Allen Sipes, chief judge of Davidson 2-A, said.
Stutts was not anticipating lines at his location outside of the usual rush times of opening and the late afternoon. Sipes did, however, set up a station for those wanting some form of a sticker in this year’s election.
Just before the exit, he set up a poster with an “I voted” sticker for voters to take a picture with as they left. This is due to the state’s decision to not provide stickers this year and instead give out pens to each voter marking their participation in the 2020 Election.
“We’ve had some disappointment (about the lack of stickers),” Sipes said. “Everybody looks forward to the sticker. But it’s one of those things that they made the decision because not giving out a sticker is one less transmission.”
Polls will be open Tuesday until 7:30 p.m. across Iredell County and all of North Carolina. Anyone already in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote. If you have any questions about where your polling place is or if you are registered to vote, call the Board of Elections call center at 704-878-3140 or visit their website, www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
