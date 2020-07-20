Elevated Wake Park takes summer fun to new heights

Outdoor family fun is the key to vacation season this summer, and Lexington’s newly opened Elevated Wake Park delivers.
The 30-acre park, which opened in May, expects to draw visitors from across North Carolina. Wakeboarding usually involves riding a board, similar to a snowboard, while holding a tow rope behind a boat. Instead of a boat, the wake park uses an elevated cable system to pull riders around a circular lake.
Advanced riders take advantage of rails and other features in the lake for aerial tricks, while beginners simply glide across the water. The cable system’s speed may be increased or decreased based on a rider’s ability.
“It’s easier and smoother than being behind a boat,” says owner Morgan Batchelor. “And you don’t have to put up with all the problems that come along with having a boat.”
Batchelor, who owns the park with his father, Dan Batchelor, spent time in Florida as a child before moving to Greensboro at age 16. After high school, he moved to High Rock Lake near Lexington. He’s been wakeboarding for about 20 years.
The park accommodates wakeboarders of all skill levels. Half-hour lessons on a separate cable with one-on-one instruction are designed for first-timers. There are no age or weight requirements. All equipment, including helmets and life jackets, may be rented at the park, or riders may bring their own. Picnic tables around the lake are positioned for onlookers.
“Everybody is trying to get outside and do things, and the response so far has been really good,” Batchelor says.
The wake park adds another attraction to Lexington’s growing lineup of outdoor recreation opportunities, including Daniel Boone Heritage Canoe Trail on the Yadkin River, Boone’s Cave Park and High Rock Lake.
“We’re seeing more and more visitors who want to get outdoors and be active,” says Robin Bivens, executive director of Lexington Tourism. “As a community, these outdoor opportunities make us well-rounded, so it’s nice to have another option for visitors when they come to town.”
Elevated Wake Park is open daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pass options include two hours, four hours and all day. For specific pricing and additional details, go to www.ElevatedWakePark.com.
