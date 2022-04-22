Tags
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darre…
A Mt Ulla man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Rowan Road on Wednesday night.
The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
Tickets for the recently announced Hank Williams Jr. show in Greensboro go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Curtis Fortner admitted he was a bit of a fangirl when he first met Barbara McKay.
One sailor was found unresponsive on board the carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off base locations on April 9 and 10.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
Iredell County Animal Services announced today their annual Open House and Kitten Shower event to be held at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville …