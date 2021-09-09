The adoption fee is $400which includes their age appropriate vaccinations(DA2PP and Bordetella), Dewormer, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test as well as... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The adoption fee is $400which includes their age appropriate vaccinations(DA2PP and Bordetella), Dewormer, spay/neuter, microchip, heartworm test as well as... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
A two-and-a-half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
MOUNT ULLA — Joe Nixon made a much-anticipated return to West Rowan on Friday. Too bad he brought the rest of Mooresville’s football team with him.
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.