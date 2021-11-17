Beat the holiday hustle with these shopping strategies

• Protect personal information. The Federal Trade Commission says to protect yourself financially by shopping only on secure websites with an "https" address. Stick with retailers that tell you what they do with your data and how they keep it secure. Consider creating a separate email address and/or account password for shopping retailers to reduce identity theft and other fraud.

• Shop early. Bank of America says one of the easiest ways to overspend is waiting until the last minute to shop and then having to settle for what's available, regardless of prices. Spread out purchases and begin holiday shopping before prices increase.

• Be wary of fake coupons. The internet has made shopping and researching easier but also more complicated at the same time. A deal that seems too good to be true may be just that. Counterfeit coupons are phishing scams that can end up compromising personal information when you click on them.

• Take advantage of warehouse stores. Make the most of that membership fee by buying the bulk of your gifts at a warehouse store to save time and money. These retailers carry everything from jewelry to electronics to clothing. Also, they sell gift baskets or boxes around the holidays that can be divided into multiple gifts, saving you even more.

There are many ways to make holiday shopping easier and more affordable.