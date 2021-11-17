Church Happenings

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m. Plans are being made for the annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration all to be in the sanctuary.

Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. The second annual “A Christmas Walk” at which time visitors can walk around the church yard and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard, a live nativity and a nativity set display. The public is invited to this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.