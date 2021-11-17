Church Happenings

Broad Street United Methodist Church
315 W. Broad Street, Statesville
Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Tree lighting on playground
Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Longest Night Service (Service of hope and healing for grieving families) in the sanctuary
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve service
4 p.m. Hot chocolate on the green space
4:30 p.m. Scratch Nativity for families
5 p.m. Campfire caroling on the green space
8 p.m. Candlelight communion in the sanctuary
Check the church’s website at www.broadstreetumc.org for additional information.
Centre Presbyterian Church
129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville
Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Christmas choir worship service. The choir will host a special worship service at the church featuring festive hymns and songs to celebrate the holiday season. All are welcome to this family-friendly worship service.
Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Bells of Lake Norman Christmas concert. The Bells of Lake Norman are an auditioned, community-based bell ensemble in the Lake Norman area and will have their Christmas concert in the church’s fellowship hall. This free concert is open to all.
Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service. All are invited to join as we rejoice in the birth of our Savior at this service at the church.
For additional information on any of these services, visit www.thecentrechurch/org.
Coddle Creek ARP Church
2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville
Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service.
Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Cantata presented by the adult choir; at 5 p.m. the children’s program will be presented
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church
804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville
Dec. 4 from 3-4 p.m. Living Nativity drive-thru event
Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Cantata with a potluck lunch to follow
Dec. 20 Christmas Red Cross blood drive. Register online with the Red Cross.
Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service with communion
First Baptist Mooresville
150 S. Church St., Mooresville
Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The annual Hanging of the Greens in the sanctuary.
Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m. Plans are being made for the annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration all to be in the sanctuary.
Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., Songs of the Manger planned.
Dec. 24 at 5 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church
659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville
Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. The second annual “A Christmas Walk” at which time visitors can walk around the church yard and see a variety of Christmas inflatables and lights set up around the church yard, a live nativity and a nativity set display. The public is invited to this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will also be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.
Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Children’s Christmas music during the worship service.
Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion service in preparation of celebrating Christ’s birth.
Shearer Presbyterian Church
684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville
Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve service.
Southside Baptist Church
525 S. Broad St., Mooresville
Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Hanging of the Greens – Southside’s traditional time to sing the carols of the season and decorate the sanctuary. The historical significance of each decoration is noted.
Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Southside family Christmas. A time when many will participate while remembering Christmas traditions and music.
Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight service – A pause to sing Christmas carols and receive a reminder of the hope of Christmas renewed to Christians.
